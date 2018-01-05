There’s A Royal Reason Why Princess Charlotte Will Go To A Different School Than Prince George’s

Princess Charlotte is about to become a school girl! This month, the young royal will be starting her classes at the Willcocks Nursery School near her home in Kensington Palace. Classes at the preschool actually started on Thursday, Jan. 4, but the two-year-old princess is expected to come in a little later.

According to Hello, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family is still in Bucklebury where they spent the new year with Kate’s parents. Also, Prince George will be resuming his classes on Jan. 9, so it is likely that the two royal toddlers will be starting school this year on the same day.

Royal fans can expect an adorable photo to commemorate Princess Charlotte’s first day of school, much like Prince George’s cute portrait in 2016. Prince William and Kate Middleton are also said to be taking their daughter on her first day themselves, Express reported. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly invited to a “stay and play” session with Princess Charlotte to make sure she is comfortably settled in her new environment.

“As your child builds a rapport with the teachers, we will ask you to stay in the vicinity for the first few sessions so that you can return if needed.”

Willcocks Nursery is an exclusive school that was previously included in Tatler’s list of top nurseries in London. Education here comes with a hefty price tag, however. One year of both morning and afternoon sessions reportedly cost £14,550 (around $20,000).

Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte during their royal visit to Germany in July 2017. Robin Utrecht - Pool / Getty Images

Princess Charlotte’s nursery is totally different from Prince George’s when he first went to school back in 2016. Prince William and Kate’s first born–and third-in-line to the throne–attended Westacre Montessori School, a village nursery in Norfolk. Reportedly, it only cost the Royal couple a mere £33 per day. But why the stark contrast between the two schools?

Prince William and Kate Middleton chose Westacre for Prince George primarily because it was near to their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk. At the time, the royal couple was still living a more quiet life away from the capital. Now that they are living in Kensington Palace, it is only fitting to send Princess Charlotte to a nearby nursery.

Practicality aside, there is also a very royal reason for Princess Charlotte’s choice of school. According to Express, the two nurseries offer different kinds of approach when it comes to education. Prince George’s Norfolk daycare takes on a Montessori style of learning, which focuses on a student’s independence. This is absolutely important for Prince George, as he is expected to carry public duties in his adult life just like his father.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte’s nursery is more focused on instilling good manners in a more sensitive and gentle way–perfect for a little princess! Owned by headmistress Lavinia Taylor, the Willcocks Nursery School also has an all-women staff. When news that Princess Charlotte would be attending their school, Willcocks released a statement to welcome the young royal into their care.