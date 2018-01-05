‘Fire And Fury’ Book Author’s Full ‘Today’ Interview As Trump Calls Book ‘Phony,’ Bannon ‘Sloppy Steve’ [Video

Author Michael Wolff gave an interview to Savannah Guthrie on Today, to discuss the contents of his explosive book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. As reported by the Inquisitr, early excerpts from the book have already sent it to the top spot on Amazon, as Wolff details what he writes was a crazy period of time hanging out in the West Wing among President Donald Trump and his administration.

As seen in the below full interview from Today, Wolff talked about gaining access to President Trump – a man who Michael said everyone describes as childlike. Wolff called Trump a person who doesn’t read and doesn’t listen and seeks immediate gratification. Wolff said that Trump’s advisors in the White House likely discouraged Trump from having his lawyers send cease-and-desist letters to try and stop the publication of Fire and Fury, but Trump likely did not heed their advice.

Even as Trump took to Twitter late Thursday evening to claim that he granted no White House access to Michael and turned him down “many times,” Wolff told Today that he stands by everything in Fire and Fury. Michael alleges that 100 percent of the people around Trump question his mental fitness.

“Where do I send the box of chocolates?”

Wolff asked where he should send a gift of candy to the president for making his book so popular in the wake of the controversy. Wolff said he absolutely spoke to Trump – but doesn’t know if Trump realized the conversation was on the record and for a book interview. Wolff told Today he has recordings and notes.

Wolff admitted that he did use charm and anything he could to get into the White House. Michael insisted that he spoke to Trump three hours personally, as well as interviewing people who spoke to President Trump on a daily basis.

The one question foremost on Wolff’s mind was to ask folks what it was like to work with Trump and how it feels to work for Trump.

Wolff noted Trump’s 35-year history of attacking those whom he feels attacked him.

“My credibility is being questioned by a man who has perhaps less credibility than any other man who has walked on Earth at this point.” Ben Gabbe / Getty Images for New York Magazine

Michael stands by the “many books” and “millions upon millions of words” that he has written over his career, plus the fact that he has never had a correction.