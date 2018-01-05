‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Here Are ‘RDR2’s’ Pre-Order Details For The Xbox One And PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 is probably the most anticipated game for 2018. Rockstar has already delayed the release of the game to spring of this year. RDR2 fans are crossing their fingers, hoping that there won’t be another delay. Regardless of how long the game takes to launch, however, Red Dead Redemption 2 fans can make sure they get a copy as soon as it comes out since they can now pre-order the game.

According to Metro UK, gamers in quite a few countries — besides the United States — can pre-order Red Dead Redemption 2 directly on Rockstar’s official website. Based on the pre-order form, RDR2 is only available on Sony’s PlayStation 4 or Microsoft’s Xbox One right now. The retailers listed for the game are the Rockstar Warehouse, Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, and Walmart.

The list of countries where gamers can order the game directly from Rockstar Games’ website covers most countries in Europe, including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Norway. Taiwan is only one ASEAN country that can pre-order the game from the game developer’s official website. So, it appears that Red Dead Redemption 2 fans based in Southeast Asian countries will have to pre-order the AAA title somewhere else or wait for the hard copy to be sold in stores in their country.

Xbox One players in the United States can also pre-order the item on Microsoft’s official website for $59.99. Red Dead Redemption 2 fans would need a credit card to pre-order the game, however. Unfortunately, it seems the title is currently out of stock and cannot be pre-ordered through Microsoft’s website at the moment.

One of the only European countries not able to order Red Dead Redemption 2 from Rockstar’s official website is the U.K. Gamers in Britain can pre-order the title through GAME for £49.99 with free delivery. The game is also available on Amazon UK for the same price with free delivery. Amazon UK will take off £2.00 on the total cost if the customer signs up for a 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime.

According to a recent Tech Rader report, Red Dead Redemption 2 is expected to be released this coming spring. Just recently, Coolshop, a Dutch-based website, had listed the game to launch on June 8, 2018. The date has led several sites to speculate that RDR2 was delayed once again to the summer of 2018. However, Coolshop has since removed the month and day listed as the launch date and left just the year.

Amazon Italy listed a date on its order page for Red Dead Redemption 2 as well, which may be more in line with Rockstar’s spring 2018 release date. Then there is Microsoft, who listed the game’s launch date to be on December 31, 2018.

It must be noted that all these leaked release dates have not been confirmed by Rockstar. So, for now, all Red Dead Redemption 2 gamers can do is pre-order the game and wait for an official announcement from the game developer.