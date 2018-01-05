Jessa Duggar Records Baby Drama On Instagram, Stirs Up Pregnancy Rumors

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, are two of the busiest people on Counting On. In 2017, they greeted their second baby boy, Henry Seewald, and since then, their lives have been filled with diapers, diffusing baby crises, keeping the house in order, and making sure that their kids get the attention they need. However, it looks like things may get a lot more hectic around the Seewald household. With the announcement of Jinger Duggar’s pregnancy, her fans have started to wonder if a third baby is in the works for Jessa and Ben.
The 26-year-old mother, who has two million followers on Instagram, has made herself different than all her sisters by keeping a truthful and consistent record of her journey as a mother. Not only does she post regular photo albums of her babies on their big anniversaries, but she also uploads moments from day-to-day life on her feed. Now that Henry is about to turn one, and Spurgeon already two years old, the brothers started interacting with each other in a much more involved way.
In particular, Spurgeon and baby Henry have started to get into little tussles, wrestling matches, and now, arguments. While they still cannot verbally communicate with each other, Jessa proudly posted a moment from the week in which her baby boys got into their first language-based conflict.
Henry tried to break apart Spurgeon's car tracks, so big bro shouted "Noooo!" Baby replied with, what sounded like, "Yeaaah!" So big bro hovered over his tracks in a protective manner and said "Nooo!" again. Ha! And so it continued. The toddler was distraught, and the baby didn't have clue. ????????#FirstVerbalArgument ????????????????????
“Poor Spurgeon. He looked visibly upset. Poor thing,” one follower commented. “Baby brothers are a pain in the neck huh?”
“They are so goofy! I have two boys just about the same ages as your little guys,” another wrote. “Their interactions are so funny to watch.”
When she is not settling tussles between her sons, Jessa is busy trying to get her house back in order.
This is real life, y'all. ????❤ *swipe left to see more pics of my house today in all its shining glory* 1.) 6+ loads of laundry piled on the guest bed… can we just take a moment to celebrate the fact that it's CLEAN laundry. ???? 2.) Side table that probably hasn't been dusted in at least 6 months. 3.) Henry's dried spit up on my side of the bed, that I've slept on for who knows how many nights. 4.) Handprints on the mirror, and Spurgeon's beautiful artwork that happened when he found a pen that was left out. 5.) Pile of diapers on the top of my dresser… pretty sure these all collected in the past 12 hours. 6.) Blocks scattered again, not bc Spurgeon was building with them… just bc it's like his favorite thing to dump them out and hear them clang on the hardwood floors. Haha! 7.) Sink full of dishes. 8.) Oil splatters and food particles on the stovetop. Probably has been a few months since it's been wiped down. 9.) Toddler handprint on the fridge door. ???? 10.) Dust collection on the front of the HVAC intake…ha! But hey, at least we're replacing the filter every month! ???? There's a never ending to-do list. Some of these tasks have been accomplished today, others haven't. (We have guest staying with us over the weekend, so that's a motivation to prioritize the laundry on the guest bed. ????) Some of y'all may be thinking, "C'mon now, it only takes a few min to dust or wipe down a mirror…" I know, it is so. My reminder today has been that the same is true of the needs of the little people in our lives. I might think "I don't have time right now." But it only takes a few min… here and there. A few mins here, spent cuddling a fussy baby. A few mins there, singing lullabies as a toddler drifts off to sleep. 5 mins here, to read a book. 10 min there, engaging in imaginative play. Not trying to pit a clean house against interaction with kids– sometimes both are possible, tho often they do seem in opposition to one another ????. Just remember, whatever projects are pulling at your time and attention today, don't forget to make time for the people around you. These are the memories that will last forever. ????????
With Jessa and Ben’s household already so chaotic, it would be hard to even think about introducing a third baby into the mix. However, when the 26-year-old mother appeared in the video congratulating Jinger Duggar on her pregnancy, Counting On fans started speculating whether she was already expecting another one.
“So when will Jessa be making her announcement too?” A fan asked in the comments. “She totally looks [pregnant] too!”
“Jessa does normally wear really loose tops/dresses right before announcing a pregnancy,” a fan noted. “Then she switches back to more form-fitting tops/dresses. She may be postponing an announcement so as not to take the spotlight away from Jinger at this time. But I’m willing to bet that she will be announcing her 3rd pregnancy within a month or so.”
“I must agree with those thinking Jessa is pregnant again,” another one chimed in. “She has the glow and everything. I would be willing to bet she is expecting again.”
Now that she is a mother of two, she rarely posts selfies of herself. The last time that the fans got to look at her was in the family portraits that the Duggars published around Christmas.
Right now, the pregnant women of the Duggar family are Joy-Anna, Kendra, and Jinger.