Vikings Season 5 might not yet be finished, but the cast and crew of the History series are already hard at work on the next season. Fans were recently overjoyed when it was announced that Michael Hirst’s action drama has been renewed for a sixth season. In addition to that, lead star Katheryn Winnick will direct one of the 20 episodes on the upcoming season.

Katheryn Winnick has been through a lot since she took on the role of Lagertha in the History show. Her character has one of the most interesting storylines, proving that Viking women had to work hard to earn respect and power. Now Winnick is prepared to tell Lagertha’s story from a different angle. There are speculations that The Dark Tower star’s directorial debut in Vikings Season 6 will focus on the queen of Kattegat and how she deals with her people.

Fans have been waiting for updates on the Vikings Season 6 episode Katheryn Winnick will direct. The Canadian actress has previously confirmed on her official Twitter account that her episode will be filmed on January 2. In addition to that, Winnick teased the possibility that her directorial debut will “tell my story thru another lens.” Some believe Winnick is referring to Lagertha, who could be the main focus of the episode.

My official prep starts Jan 2nd. Excited to tell my story thru another lens. #director #WinnickWednesday — Katheryn Winnick (@KatherynWinnick) December 14, 2017

But which Vikings Season 6 episode will Katheryn Winnick direct? The star recently shared a photo of the script on Instagram. Unfortunately, the episode title is not legible. Nevertheless, fans believe that Winnick’s episode will be in the first half of the sixth season.

So does this mean Lagertha will survive the harrowing Vikings Season 5? People have been concerned about the queen of Kattegat since Ivar the Boneless and King Harald Finehair declared war against her. In addition to that, the Seer has predicted that Lagertha will be killed by one of Ragnar Lothbrok’s sons. Luckily, it looks like the former Earl Ingstad will make it through the current season and return later this year.

The next episode of the fifth season is titled “The Joke” and is set to feature the civil war between Lagertha and Ivar the Boneless. Vikings Season 5, Episode 8, will air on History on January 10.