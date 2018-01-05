‘Home Town’ Hosts Ben And Erin Napier Welcome Their First Child

Fans have been patiently but eagerly awaiting the birth of Helen Napier since Erin first announced her pregnancy back in October. In a beautifully written post titled “Our Secret” on her Laurel Mercantile blog the Daily Journal, she opened up about her thoughts, feelings, and emotions as she and Ben prepared to bring their daughter into the world. The couple, married for nine years and together for 13, had a lot to celebrate after discovering they were pregnant with Helen.

On the Laurel Mercantile Co. Facebook page is a new post that simply says, “Welcome Helen Napier — 1/3/2018.” Along with the post are four photos of the new family. The photos reveal that Helen, who was named after Erin’s grandmother, has a full head of thick, dark hair and it will be interesting to see if she will take after Ben and inherit his red hair. Although Helen arrived a little early, both mother and baby appear healthy and well in the photos.

Erin, 32, told People last year that her prayer for her daughter was that she would be brave, kind, and a protector of others.

“I pray that she will not be bullied the way I was, and that she will be a protector of the ones who are. I pray that she will learn that from her father, the protector who loves the people in his life so well.”

Erin recently posted to her blog that they were trying to finish the nursery, and that it still needed paint and a glider that they were waiting on. She also shared the colors they are using for the room, and that she was working on an antique botanical gallery wall placed above the baby’s white oak crib. Erin didn’t go for a typical nursery design, but she obviously put a lot of careful thought and planning into the room.

“I’m really excited to make a nursery that doesn’t feel like a nursery, but instead another chapter in the book of our house,” she explained on her blog.

Ben, 34, will undoubtedly make more than sure Helen’s room is ready when she comes home. From what Erin has shared, it seems likely that Helen will have her father firmly wrapped around her tiny finger for quite some time to come. In one of the photos, Ben already seems quite taken with his daughter. They make a beautiful family, and congratulations are pouring in from fans everywhere.