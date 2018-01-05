Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka’s Marriage Is Reportedly Not Working Out

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have been married for three years after the former officially announced in November 2006 that he is gay and has been living his life to the fullest. They started dating in 2004, and got engaged in 2007, but chose to keep it until same-sex marriage became legal in New York. Together, they have two kids through a surrogate mother – twins Gideon Scott, and Harper Grace. Now, it looks like the couple’s marriage has hit a snag and The Smurfs actor allegedly asked someone to visit him at his hotel.

A source recently told In Touch Weekly that he was with a friend at the Girl & the Goat restaurant in Chicago in December 2016 when Neil Patrick Harris came up to his friend and made an indecent proposal. The 44-year-old actor went incognito by sporting a baseball cap, told the guy that he’s gorgeous and if he can give him his number. What’s more was when the Emmy Awards nominee even asked the guy if he can drop by his hotel later that day.

The insider went on to say that his friend was a fan of Neil Patrick Harris, but amicably told the actor that he’s a straight guy. According to the source, his friend was wondering why the Beastly actor would do that when everyone knows that he’s married to David Burtka. Howbeit, the famous host told him that his marriage is falling apart.

“They love each other and their kids [seven-year-old twins Gideon and Harper], but they want their relationship and lives to be more harmonious. Right now, the marriage could go either way.”

The source added that while Burtka, 42, knows that Neil Patrick Harris is a “big flirt,” they still want their relationship to work as they do love each other, especially that they have kids together. The professional chef is a homebody while the How I Met Your Mother star likes partying, but moody at times. He can also be high maintenance and these only add conflict to their relationship troubles, which is on “shaky ground.”

On the plus side, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are still doing their best to maintain harmony in their relationship as they want to be the role models in the gay community. They have sought therapy together, and the chef has also stopped drinking alcohol for the sake of his family. However, it doesn’t come in handy as they have had a hard time adjusting to it, especially when he is sober and the other is not.

Fans though are hoping that they would be able to survive their relationship struggles given the fact that they have adorable seven-year-old twins together. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s marriage means a lot to the gay community, and it only makes sense if they would do their best to get past the storm.

