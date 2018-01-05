Katie Holmes Learned A Lot From Scientology, Actress Will Always Choose Suri Cruise Over Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes was swept off her feet when her celebrity crush, Tom Cruise, asked her to marry him in 2006. But although their romance started out like a fairytale, it didn’t end up like the Dawson’s Creek star imagined. Now, a new report reveals that the actress will not allow herself to be blinded by love anymore and will always choose family over it. Did the “Disconnection Rule” of Scientology lead her to think this way?

Earlier reports revealed that the 39-year-old actress has found love again with Jamie Foxx. Although the pair has never addressed anything regarding their alleged romance, talks about them taking their friendship to the next level never really stopped.

Despite their initial decision to keep their relationship private, an insider told the new issue of Us Weekly that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are now “getting more comfortable” being spotted together. The source explained that “they care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn’t want to ruin that.”

But even though the notoriously private couple is now slowly letting their guards down, the insider noted that it does not mean that Katie Holmes will go all out with her romance with Jamie Foxx. As a matter of fact, the source revealed that family is the most important thing in her life and she will always choose Suri Cruise over love.

The Dawson’s Creek star’s outlook in life has definitely changed compared to when she met Tom Cruise. Katie Holmes dropped everything, even her beliefs, to be a part of the Mission: Impossible 6 actor’s world.

Being the poster boy of Scientology, Tom Cruise has always followed the rules to heart. Although his loyalty to the controversial church became an inspiration to the members, it wasn’t as beneficial to Katie Holmes when she ended her marriage from the 55-year-old Hollywood superstar in 2012.

All Scientologists are firmly expected to comply with the disconnection rule. When a member has decided to leave the organization, like Katie Holmes, she is considered a “Suppressive Person” and her family members who are still part of the institution, like Tom Cruise, are left with no choice but to cut all ties with her.

This is the reality that Katie Holmes is living right now. Her daughter has now grown up without a father, all because of Scientology’s disconnection rule. Although she has never talked about it, there is a high chance that she has learned a lot from the cult-like religion and would not want to experience that pain again.