Manny Pacquiao’s Next Fight Could Be Against Former WBO Light Welterweight Champion

When Manny Pacquiao’s next fight arrives, it could take place this spring against a former WBO Light Welterweight Champion. There is a new report online suggesting that “Pac-Man” will get back into the boxing ring for a “tune-up” fight in April. As far as his opponent goes, it appears to be one handpicked to make things easier for Pacquiao as he prepares for an impending showdown against the man who defeated him in his last boxing match.

A report on Thursday from Boxing News 24 is suggesting that a Manny Pacquiao vs. Mike Alvarado fight is the one that could happen next, and it would take place on a date in April. Alvarado is 38-4 with 26 knockouts on his resume, but as the website suggests, he’s also a “predictable opponent” for Pacquiao who would have been a better matchup about seven years ago.

The American fighter is 37-years-old and has won four-straight fights, with his most recent a knockout victory back in August of 2017 against Sidney Siqueira. Alvarado is also a former WBO Light Welterweight Champion, having won the title in March of 2013 against Brandon Rios before dropping it months later to Ruslan Provodnikov. Alvarado has also lost five of his last fights over the span of the past five years which makes him seem like an easy win for Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao is likely to fight in April of 2018 against a relatively ‘predictable’ opponent. Isaac Brekken / AP Images

Predictable or not, it gives Manny Pacquiao a way to ease back into the boxing ring. He’s been wrapped up with his career in politics lately, handling duties as a senator in the Philippines. There has also been some talk of a possible presidential bid for the boxing legend. However, his team also wants to continue to feature him in high-profile fights.

While the Alvarado fight could give him an easy victory, it would also prep him for the inevitable showdown with WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn or Terrance Crawford. That fight will happen later in 2018, as the two boxing stars have yet to battle it out.

As of right now, there has yet to be an official date announced for Manny Pacquiao’s next fight, but April seems like a plausible time for it to give him plenty of rest in between that potential clash with Horn or Crawford closer to the end of the year.