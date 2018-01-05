‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Friday, Jan. 5: Chabby Plots, Eric Stunned, Roman’s Date, And Ciara Confirms

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, December 5, reveal a lot will happen in Salem. One couple plots to stop a new heir from taking over. Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is shocked with Roman Brady’s (Josh Taylor) date. Also, expect Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) to confirm something to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) are a real problem for Chad (Billy Flynn,) Andre (Thaao Penghlis,) and Kate (Lauren Koslow). Despite Stefan’s assurances, Chad doesn’t believe that his intentions are innocent. On Friday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller) will plot to stop the new heir from taking over DiMera Enterprises and the mansion.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that Eric Brady will be stunned to find out the identity of Roman’s date. According to She Knows, it is none other than Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). It has been a long time since Anna was last seen. At that time, she wasn’t even in Salem, but was part of the search for Stefano (formerly Joseph Mascolo) in Prague.

It isn’t revealed exactly what Anna’s storyline will be, apart from being Roman’s date. However, the actress did tease to Soap Opera Digest that there is a history with Roman and Anna. In fact, a long time ago, they were married and had a child together, Carrie. Hunley also hinted that she was able to interact with many different characters. This is different from her experience the last time she was on the show.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from head writer Ron Carlivati tease additional information. Roman has always wanted to get back together with Kate. However, she is involved in a fake marriage to Andre DiMera. “Kandre” will experience some problems, which suggests that Kate might be on the prowl again. However, just when she is available, Roman goes on a date with Anna.

Fans should also expect Rafe Hernandez to confirm some information. On yesterday’s episode, he went to pay Ciara Brady a visit. Viewers know why she is angry. However, she thinks that Rafe cheated on Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). This isn’t exactly accurate. Despite only being broken up for a short time, they were apart when Rafe slept with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.