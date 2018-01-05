Prince William And Duchess Catherine To Join Princess Charlotte On First Day Of Nursery School

Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s younger child Princess Charlotte is preparing to start her first term at nursery school. But unlike her older brother Prince George, the adorable little girl will be accompanied by both parents when she sets foot on the prestigious school this month.
According to the Express, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the 2-year-old princess on her first day at Willcocks Nursery School.
The famous school, which is located near the royal family’s Kensington Palace, reportedly encouraged the doting parents to accompany their daughter when she starts classes this month.
Apparently, Prince William and Duchess Catherine were invited for a “stay and play” session with Princess Charlotte to ensure that she’s settling in well at her first ever school.
The outlet noted that the royal couple will accompany Princess Charlotte for the first part of the day, then leave after a short period to check if she can already handle being left on her own.
This strategy will allegedly help the little princess to become more relaxed and accustomed to school, eventually making her ready to attend by herself.
Willcocks Nursery School reiterated that having the parents around for first-time students will be beneficial for the child. It will also be convenient for parents to stay in the vicinity of the school in case they needed to return and check on their kids.
“As your child builds a rapport with the teachers, we will ask you to stay in the vicinity for the first few sessions so that you can return if needed.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. ???? The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.
Princess Charlotte’s nursery school is owned and run by headmistress Lavinia Taylor. It features an all-women staff and specializes in “good manners.”
According to the outlet, Willcocks Nursery School offers rigorous programs, such as French lessons, pottery, and poetry classes. It also focuses on every student’s social, emotional and physical development, as well as communication and language.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to spend £3,050 per term or roughly $4,080 a semester.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by @chrisjacksongetty Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018. The Willcocks Nursery School has said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
Meanwhile, Prince George is set to return to Thomas’ Battersea for his second term next week. It can be recalled that the 4-year-old royal had his first day of school on September 7 along with his father.
At that time, the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to skip her son’s big day because of her severe morning sickness. But now that she feels a lot better, it is expected that the soon-to-be mother of three will not miss the chance to walk her little girl to school.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken by @chrisjacksongetty shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to share this lovely picture as Prince George starts school, and would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received.
Willcocks Nursery School officially starts its term on January 4. However, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm when Princess Charlotte will start attending. It is expected that she will join the class a little later than the school’s original schedule.