Trump Tell-All Book Pre-Orders Sold Out On Target.com As ‘Fire And Fury’ PDF Searches Go Up

With excerpts from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House causing a boatload of intriguing stories to hit the press, interest in the book has increased, as reported by the Inquisitr. After the pre-planned publication date of the so-called “Trump tell-all book” was moved up from Tuesday, January 9, to Friday, January 5, the scramble began for book buyers to get their hands on their own copies of the book.

According to Google Trends, the search term “Trump tell-all book” has increased 140 percent. Searches for the PDF version of Fire and Fury have also increased 60 percent, with folks attempting to get their hands on the electronic copy of the book early and at no cost online. However, outside of Twitter users publishing photos of inside pages of the Fire and Fury book, other websites promising PDF copies of the much-desired book seem to include links that appeared to be nefarious and could contain malware or phishing scams. Queries about Trump’s mental health have also increased 150 percent in the wake of the book’s excerpts going viral.

On Target’s website, the hardcover version of the Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House is listed with “preorders sold out” for the $19.49-priced book, late on Thursday, January 4, even though earlier in the day, the book was still available for pre-order sales. A call to a local Target brick-and-mortar store on Thursday proved the book was not yet in stock.

On the Barnes & Noble website, the hardcover version of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff is listed for sale at $21.99 and is currently still available for pre-order, with the book promising to be available on January 5. A call to a local Barnes & Noble bookseller in Ohio determined that the sudden shift in the popular book’s publication date proved that the books were not yet in stock, since deliveries to the store usually happen on Tuesdays.

Amazon promises that the hardcover version of Fire and Fury will be released on January 5, although other versions of the book still have release dates of January 9.

On Books-a-Million, the $21.90 hardcover book still lists a ship date of January 6, with a release date for the $14.99 electronic book of January 9. A call to a local Books-a-Million store resulted in the knowledge that although the store had five copies available, they were not “scan-able” as of Thursday night and couldn’t be held behind the counter yet.