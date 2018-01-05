Star Wars: The Last Jedi certainly had a number of interesting characters, but none have captured the fans’ imagination as much as Supreme Leader Snoke. The former head of the First Order captivated audiences with his mysterious appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and has been the subject of several interesting fan theories. But why did Snoke choose to train Ben Solo and turn him against the Light Side? The villain had one simple goal, which was to completely eradicate the Jedi with the use of Luke’s own bloodline. Watch out for Star Wars 8 spoilers ahead.

In The Force Awakens, it was revealed that Kylo Ren is actually the son of General Leia Organa and Han Solo. Although young Ben was taken in by Luke Skywalker to train in the ways of the Jedi, the boy allegedly turned against his uncle and became Snoke’s apprentice. The truth was later revealed in Star Wars 8 as Luke admitted to seeing a darkness in Ben, leading him to almost murder his nephew. However, the boy woke up in time to see Luke with his lightsaber and ultimately fight back. Could this have been Snoke’s plan all along?

A new book titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary has recently been published, and the tome features several interesting new details about Supreme Leader Snoke. However, long time Star Wars author Pablo Hidalgo’s most shocking revelation is that the villain had every intention to use Ben Solo against Luke Skywalker all along. According to the book, Snoke believed Luke could only be killed by someone with Skywalker blood.

Kylo Ren removes his helmet in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’. Disney

Needless to say, Snoke was gravely mistaken with his own dark belief. However, the new information certainly puts his rumored other apprentice in a different light. There have been reports that Snoke has trained at least one other student along with Kylo Ren. Some believe that the villain may have chosen the spare apprentice for their connection to the Skywalkers, but ultimately opted for Kylo to do his bidding because he is stronger with the Force. Unfortunately, Snoke’s decision led to his own demise in Star Wars 8.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently playing in theaters worldwide.