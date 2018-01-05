‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Cane-Lily Kiss, Details On Christian’s Disappearance & Jack Punches Graham

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, January 5, reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily (Christel Khalil) will inch closer to getting back together. The episode begins with Lily and Cane texting that they miss one another, only to delete the text message. By the time Billy (Jason Thompson) arrives to work, Cane is in a horrible mood. Against Cane’s better judgment, he allows Billy to go with him to the club for a business meeting.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) jumps as Scott (Daniel Hall) hops into her car. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott just wants a minute to talk to her. Abby’s not interested; she rehashes how Sharon (Sharon Case) branded her a slut in front of everyone at the GCAC. Abby points out that it wasn’t her that promised to be loyal to Sharon. She asked if he was trying to play them both. She holds up the engagement ring as proof. Scott assures her that was not the case; he had genuine feelings for both.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby doesn’t care. All Abby wants to do is keep her job at Newman Enterprises. She worries that if her sister and father learn of the scandal, they could try to push her out of the company.

Once inside, Abby learns that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) put her and Scott on a project together. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby thinks they should try to work together, as it’s best not to rock the boat.

#YR CDN Recap: Jack knees Graham in the groin as he vows to take Dina away! https://t.co/mKRrAdfWVS pic.twitter.com/12qjCNmKQp — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) January 4, 2018

Traci (Beth Maitland) arrives at the Abbott house. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) updates Traci on Dina’s (Marla Adams) fragile condition. Jack (Peter Bergman) recaps the latest incident with Christian Newman. Traci’s relieved that Nick (Joshua Morrow) was so understanding about it all. Jack realizes Dina will only get worse. Ashley feels like they need professional help with their mother, maybe even admit her into a live-in facility. Jack isn’t sure how they could get Dina to agree. Ashley suggested they should tell her that she’s going to resort for a vacation. Instead, they admit her into a long-term facility. Jack and Ashley leave Traci alone with Dina while they go and tour several facilities.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Traci joins her mother in the dining room and she can’t recall her name. Dina talks about the good times with John (Jerry Douglas) and her three children. Dina asks Traci if she has any children. Traci tears up and explains that her daughter died a very long time ago. The talk turns to mothers who leave their families. Dina explains that sometimes mothers leave their families, but they still have a lot of love in their hearts for their kids. Traci excuses herself to answer the door—Graham’s (Max Shippee) here to check on his old friend.

Graham asked Traci if they can have a word outside. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Graham locks Traci out so he can talk to Dina inside.

At the club, Lily talks to Devon, carefully avoiding the subject of Cane. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily admits that she and Cane are in a holding pattern. They discussed the twins before Devon goes back to work. Not long after that, Abby calls Lily about going on a trip with her. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) notices Cane was glancing at Lily across the room. Billy decides to talk to Lily about Cane.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy tells Lily that if she’s not ready to let Cane go, it’s time to tell him that she still loves him. Phyllis and Billy meet at the bar and decide to give Cane and Lily some time to approach each other. Cane joins Lily and he asks her their relationship is ruined. Lily admits that she’s having a hard trouble moving on and suggested they put off their divorce for now. She walks to the door but stops; Cane puts down his briefcase and goes to her. They end up in a passionate liplock.

At Crimson’s Lights, Ashley admits that Jack was right. She can’t bear the thought of dropping her mother at one of those facilities and driving away. They decide what’s best for her is 24/7 live in care. They admit that it’s going to be an adjustment and difficult, but it will be worth it in the end. Jack’s phone rings and it’s Traci. She tells him that Graham is back and he locked her out of the house. She screams that he is all alone with Dina inside the house.

Today on #YR, Cane and Billy warn Jill about doing business with Jack and Lily puts Hilary on notice. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ZzXS2ytfRQ pic.twitter.com/EMUVal2m9a — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 28, 2017

Inside the Abbott house, Graham rehashes with Dina about the people who took “Jackie” from her the day before. It flashes to Graham helping her out of the back of the club with Christian Newman. Graham tells Dina she can come with him. Jack barges into the house and orders Graham out. Young and the Restless spoilers state that by this time, Dina is upstairs packing her things. Not long after they arrive, Dina announces that she’s leaving this “horrid prison “with her handsome friend. Of course, the Abbott children object, as there is no way they will let their mother go with Graham.

Graham points out that under their care, Dina has burned down a bar, kidnapped a child, stabbed Nikki (Melody Thomas Smith). Jack can’t help himself, he knees Graham to the groin and tosses him out of the house. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham screams from outside that he still has power of an attorney and he will take Dina away from them legally.

Ashley hits Jack where it hurts today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/oXxVfnZMKd — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) December 26, 2017

Scott asks Abby about her feelings for him. She wonders why it matters anymore. Eventually, Abby admits that she does have feelings for him, but she must move on. Abby adds that she found a way to get out of working together –– she convinced her sister to send her and Lily to Paris on business.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.