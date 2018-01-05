Big changes might be coming at Breitbart concerning Steve Bannon and his position at the helm as a result of Trump family criticism.

The board of Breitbart is considering giving Steve Bannon the ax after Bannon spoke to Michael Wolff at length about Donald Trump and the Trump family. Tomorrow, Wolff’s book Fire and Fury will be released, and far more details about what Bannon and others observed about Donald Trump and the Trump family will be shared with the world. Much of the blame for this is being dumped in the lap of Bannon, whose title at Breitbart is executive chairman. Some Trump supporters believe Bannon crossed a line when he spoke out against Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, suggesting they were less than intelligent and their behavior was treasonous. Now Steve Bannon could find himself out of a job for crossing Donald Trump and calling various Trump family members “unpatriotic.”

Steve Bannon Is Thought To Have Stepped Over The Line By Criticizing The Trump Family

When sections leaked from Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury, Bannon was placed in the hot seat for criticizing not only Donald Trump but members of the Trump family. Steve Bannon, who at this time is still employed at Breitbart, didn’t mince words when he said he thought that Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort had displayed treasonous behavior when they met with Russians at Trump Tower.

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad s***, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Bannon added that it will be easy for Robert Mueller to get information out of Donald Trump Jr.

“They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Richard Painter (chief ethics attorney for Bush II) said to The Guardian what I've been wondering about here: “Bannon may already be cooperating with Mueller for all we know,” Painter said. “He has no incentive to cover up for Trump or his family members.” https://t.co/BwDtNHSGlA — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 4, 2018

A Shake-Up Might Be Coming At Breitbart As Rebekah Mercer Has Turned On Bannon

But some believe that Steve Bannon, who is known for being provocative, has taken a step too far, calling Donald Trump Jr unpatriotic and Ivanka Trump “dumb as bricks,” says Town & Country. New York billionaires and Breitbart board members Rebekah and Robert Mercer have been very supportive of Steve Bannon, but a rift has developed after the Trump family criticism, calling into question the future of Bannon at Breitbart.

Tonight, Rebekah Mercer spoke out to say she is disappointed in the recent behavior Steve Bannon has exhibited.

“I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected. My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

The Mercers are part owners of Breitbart and are influential when it comes to the future of the company. Rebekah Mercer is also thought to be the person who introduced Steve Bannon to Donald Trump. The Mercers have also provided the funding for research for all of the Steve Bannon book projects.

Spiro Agnew Lawyer: Everyone has the right to criticize the President https://t.co/k0STBgx5Xw — TIME (@TIME) January 5, 2018

The Mercers Believe Bannon Overstepped

The gig Steve Bannon has long enjoyed with Breitbart might not be the only thing that is at risk now that it has been made public that the Mercers don’t approve of the things Bannon said to Michael Wolff, says the NYT. Rebekah Mercer is a huge influencer when it comes to the alt-right, and what they think, and if Mercer no longer wants to support Steve Bannon, others will abandon him too.

Dan K. Eberhart, an Arizona oil investor, and Republican donor says that a public split between Bannon and Trump would mean that Bannon is the odd man out.

“If Trump is openly breaking with him, that dramatically lowers his capital. He is a strategic thinker, and a lot of the things he said make sense, but this stuff from the book — I’m not going to defend that.”

Steve Bannon was asked about his future at Breitbart and at this time he has not responded.