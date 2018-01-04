Britney Spears: 10 Years Since Her Breakdown, And Things Couldn’t Be Better

It’s been 10 years since Britney Spears suffered a breakdown that nearly took everything she cared about away from her.

On January 3, 2008, Spears was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to be evaluated after she refused to hand over one of her sons to ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The moment capped off months of bizarre and troubling behavior from the “Hold It Against Me” songstress, including multiple rehab stays and a now-infamous muddled performance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nowadays, however, life couldn’t be more bright for Spears as evidenced in a beach shot taken 10 years to the day of her hospitalization. In an image posted to Britney’s Instagram on January 3, 2018, Spears is seen posing in a yellow bikini alongside her two sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather,” the 36-year-old singer captioned the picture.

The fun snap follows Spears’ recent end to her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, which had its final performance on New Year’s Eve after nearly 400 shows, according to People. Since ending the shows, Spears has been spending time with her boys and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of her 2016 music video, “Slumber Party.”

In another recent Instagram post, Spears and Asghari are seen together cuddling on a couch, talking about her plans for the new year.

“Are you excited for 2018,” Sam sweetly asks.

“Yes,” Britney replies, to which Sam follows up with, “you’re beautiful.”

Britney responds with a, “thank you, and I love you.”

The adorable moment can be seen below.

2018 shenanigans with @samasghari ????‍♀️????????‍♀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:53am PST

As for what those plans are, Spears teased in 2016 that she was working on a follow-up to Glory, her ninth studio album, and expressed that she was excited to get new music out to her fans.

Britney Spears is shining brightly 10 years after her public breakdown. Rob Grabowski/Invision / AP Photos

“I’m not sure what I want the next album to sound like,” Britney said, as Just Jared noted. “I just know that I’m excited to get into the studio again and actually have already been back recording.”

Rumors of a possible world tour have also been shared, but nothing of that nature has been confirmed. Britney Spears’ Glory album can be streamed on most music services, including Apple Music and Spotify.