‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Is Dr. Shah? Meet Jennifer Horton’s Hot Date, And Eric Brady’s Competition

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously teased that Dr. Shah would romance Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). However, a lot of fans were wondering about the identity of this man. It turns out, he has been in Salem before. Actor Andre Khabbazi will reprise the role. Find out everything that is known about the physician.

According to Soap Opera News, Andre Khabbazi is playing Dr. Shah. However, this is not the first time he has portrayed the part. Back in August, 2017, he was introduced as the handsome physician. Fans may not remember him, but they might get to get to know him a little bit more this time around.

DOOL is not Andre Khabbazi‘s first soap opera role. The Los Angeles-based actor, who was born in Sacramento and attended American River College, has several credits to his name. He played Alec Moretti on The Young And The Restless in 1997. He has also won parts in Circuit, Diagnosis Murder, Melrose Place, and Sunset Beach. It is not yet known how many episodes of Days Of Our Lives he will appear in.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm he will ask Jennifer out on a date. She accepts, thinking that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) isn’t interested. However, head writer Ron Carlivati teased that afterward, Eric realizes he really does want to be with Jennifer. Will he be too late, or can Eric and Jennifer get together before she falls in love with another man?

Fans are divided on how they feel about Eric and Jennifer being paired together. Some think they are totally mismatched. However, there are others that are rooting for the couple. If they do end up dating, it won’t be the first time they ended up together.

Just prior to Eric going to prison, when they were both battling addictions, they ended up in bed together. Some felt their chemistry back then, but a prison sentence made the whole relationship a bit impossible. It wasn’t until Eric came back to Salem that a romance was mentioned. However, then there was another obstacle, which was Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Fans will have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to see what happens with Dr. Shah, Jennifer, and Eric.