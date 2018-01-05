Christian Girl Selling Her Virginity For The Highest Bidder After Breakup With Ex

Instilling morals and values is what every parent desires to invest in their children. While taking care of them, there are many times where children, as they continue to grow, will be defiant and even downright rebellious. Despite this, the level of patience that parents should have must exceed the temptation to be apathetic due to a lack of positive response from the child(ren). From a biblical worldview, Proverbs 22:6 instructs the parent to train up a child the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

There is a fine line between being stern in one’s discipline, but maintaining a close relationship and making the child feel loved, and focusing so much on the negative actions of a child that the loving element of the relationship becomes lost. To the Christian, sparring the rod of correction is indicative of “hating” the child. However, throughout the parent-child connection, the balance between love and discipline must be exhibited, or the child will most likely be mentally, socially, and psychologically affected as he or she becomes older.

For Bailey Gibson, it went from one extreme to the other. The 23-year-old grew up deeply religious and became a graduate of an all-girls Christian boarding school. However, as a result of feeling sheltered growing up, Gibson felt the need to explore a more provocative lifestyle. The proverbial nail in the coffin of Gibson desiring to maintain her chastity came in the form of a previous relationship ended when her boyfriend – who she refrained from sexual intercourse with – cheated on her, which left her in a heartbroken state.

Gibson chronicled her experience in a recent blog post, titled, “Why I’m Auctioning My Virginity at the Bunny Ranch.”

She started off stating that she’s “happy to say” that she has maintained her virginity for 23 years. Then, she rapidly went to experiences that led her to this point of selling her body. She mentioned that she was not allowed to watch television (with the exception of shows such as Little House on the Prairie), listen to certain music, or even have friends over. She remembers sneaking to watch Carmen Sandiego and Hanna Montana with her sister.

The academy she attended when she was 16 in Stockton, Missouri, was an all-girls school, and she had no contact with boys the entire time she was there. She then pointed to these factors to explain why she is currently an “adult virgin.” Gibson says that she never felt that her adoptive parents fully embraced their adoption of her, especially after they put her in a hotel following boarding school graduation, and provided her with the options to either join Teen College or the Air Force.

Gibson was then found by her birth father, moved in with him in Charlotte, North Carolina, then moved in with her grandmother in Wisconsin. Laced with these critical emotional hurdles, Gibson found a boyfriend and moved in with him just months after settling in with her grandmother.

During this time with her then-boyfriend, she made it known that she did not want to have sex with him until marriage. He respected the vows for a while, but the relationship collapsed when she found out that he slept with his ex-girlfriend on Valentine’s Day. She tried to work on the relationship, only to find out through couples therapy sessions that he slept with someone else on the first date. As a result, her feelings and convictions shifted to believing that remaining abstinent until marriage was a wrong decision.

Hurt from the relationship, Gibson explained why she is making the decision to sell her body for the right bidder to take her virginity.

“I thought that I could trade my virginity for my boyfriend’s lifelong devotion. I was wrong. So, I decided that I was going to get something for my virginity — something that benefits me and my life. I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible. That’s when I looked into selling my virginity and found Dennis Hof and the Moonlite Bunny Ranch. I emailed Dennis in 2016 but he didn’t respond initially. In 2017, desperate after losing my job as a property manager, I wrote Dennis again and convinced him to help me out. Needless to say, here we are. I am auctioning my virginity to the highest bidder at the world’s most popular legal brothel.”

Feeling relieved, Gibson is happy to be at the brothel, as it “allows [her] to legally have sex for money.” She feels that the decision that she is making does not make her a bad person, and “does not know” if it makes her a prostitute.

She ended her post with, “We all make choices. Mine was to wait. Now it is to sell.” She is also promoting her sexual encounter with the highest bidder, “Will you be the special person that I will remember forever? Will you take my innocence and make me experience deep, intense sexual intimacy for the very first time? If you have the desire – and the resources – I want to go all the way with you!”