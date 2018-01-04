‘Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House’ Book Hits No. 1 On Amazon: Excerpts Viral As Trump Wants It Gone

The book excerpts from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House have set the internet on fire. As reported by Amazon, the book — with all its allegedly juicy details about President Donald Trump — has surged to the top spot in the books category on Amazon. Days before the official publication of Fire and Fury, which is set to be available on Tuesday, January 9, folks are taking advantage of that pre-order button on Amazon, solidifying the tome’s top-selling spot on the online retail giant’s website.

Update: Fire and Fury goes on sale early, to be released on Friday, January 5.

As reported by Google Trends, searches for Fire and Fury excerpts have increased 50 percent as talk of President Trump allegedly calling Hope Hicks a “piece of tail” make the rounds, joining book excerpts that claim Trump attempted to barricade himself inside his bedroom at the White House with his own lock, much to the chagrin of Secret Service personnel. With tales of separate bedrooms between Mr. and Mrs. Trump, along with passages that claim Melania Trump cried upon learning she’d soon become First Lady Melania Trump, the book is experiencing unprecedented interest.

Entertainment Weekly notes that it only took Wolff’s book approximately 24 hours to climb nearly 50,000 positions to the top of Amazon’s list. The publication reports that Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has kept its top spot on Amazon’s best-seller list on Thursday, after hovering around position No. 48,448 one day earlier. The book is described as chronicling the first nine months of President Trump’s reign.

Once released, the “explosive book” promises to reveal the real thoughts of Trump’s staff regarding their boss, as well as what was behind Trump’s wire-tapping claims lobbed at former President Barack Obama. More secrets of infighting and why Trump has fired folks in his camp will be revealed.

According to Vanity Fair, the White House is attempting to discredit Wolff, with Trump having his lawyers also fire off cease-and-desist letters in attempts to get the journalist’s book blocked from publication. However, Wolff’s spokeswoman states that he “stands by his reporting.”