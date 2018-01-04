NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres’ Evander Kane To Penguins, Buffalo Getting Calls For Other Players

With just under two months left until the NHL trade deadline hits, trade rumors with regard to the Buffalo Sabres and several of their players have surfaced. It’s being reported that the Pittsburgh Penguins have interest in Evander Kane, while other teams are calling about several other players on the Sabres’ roster. Here are the latest details on Kane’s situation with the Buffalo Sabres, as well as who else could be on the move if any trades end up happening based on the calls the team is getting.

A reported arrived on Wednesday regarding Kane, with Pro Hockey Rumors indicating that Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 650 spoke of the Penguins’ interest in Buffalo’s top trade asset. It was mentioned by Friedman that Pittsburgh might also have interest in the Montreal Canadiens’ Max Pacioretty to give their lineup a boost. Pairing Kane or Pacioretty with stars Evangi Malkin and Sidney Crosby could certainly do that for the defending Stanley Cup Champions. It’s also mentioned that the Penguins may have to figure out how to work out salary cap issues, although Buffalo has said in the past they’d be willing to hold back up to 50 percent of Kane’s salary.

Pittsburgh is interested in the Sabres’ Evander Kane, but other Buffalo players are getting some interest too. Ross D. Franklin / AP Images

Evander Kane has spent his last three seasons as a member of the Sabres now. Prior to that, he had four seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and two with the Atlanta Thrashers, giving him quite a bit of experience in the league today. His career totals include 172 goals and 162 assists in the 535 games he has played in. For Buffalo, he’s racked up 15 goals and 19 assists so far this season making him an attractive player to the Penguins or any other team looking for some help.

As mentioned, Kane isn’t the only potential player that Buffalo could make a trade with. A newer report suggests that Benoit Pouliot, Johan Larsson, and Jacob Josefson are all receiving interest from teams. However, it’s also mentioned that these three players aren’t necessarily game changers for the Buffalo Sabres or other teams based on their limited production thus far. Of them, Pouliot has 11 points during the 39 games he’s participated in this season, while Larsson has six, and Josefson even less, with just three points on the season.

That leaves Kane as the top potential trade candidate to help another team improve their roster, as it’s being reported that the Buffalo Sabres are unlikely to part ways with Jack Eichel but will take offers on pretty much the rest of the roster. With that said, the NHL trade deadline arrives on Monday, February 26th, so the Buffalo Sabres may have moved quite a few players by then if the interest continues in these particular roster members.