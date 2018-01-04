‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Offers Weight Loss Update On Instagram

Shannon Beador is getting back to her regular diet and exercise plan after indulging in all that the holidays had to offer.

Like most, the Real Housewives of Orange County star put on a few pounds over the holiday season as she celebrated Christmas and the New Year with her friends and family. However, rather than make resolutions she won’t keep, Shannon Beador is bouncing into action and getting herself back on track to resume the weight loss efforts she began last year.

“This exercise nonsense is starting up again,” Shannon Beador announced on January 3, according to a report by The Daily Dish.

Also in her post, Shannon Beador told fans that while she is never going to like working out, she has to do what it takes to put her yo-yo weight behind her and stay in a healthy place.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Shannon Beador put on 40 pounds after the 11th season of the show due to the drama her family was faced with as the result of claims made against her husband from her co-star, Vicki Gunvalson. During the show, Gunvalson suggested that Beador had told her that her now-estranged husband, David, had allegedly been abusive towards her.

As fans have likely heard, Shannon Beador split from husband David Beador at the end of last year and filed for divorce in December. Since then, she has been spending tons of time with their three daughters, including 16-year-old Sophie and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, and recently rang in the New Year with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Judge.

Since joining the show for Season 9, Shannon Beador has grown quite close to Tamra Judge, who has been featured on the show since Season 3. In fact, the two women are often seen spending time together, even when Bravo TV cameras aren’t rolling.

Shannon Beador and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 sometime in the coming months.