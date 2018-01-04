Nicki Minaj And Nas Breakup After Seven Months Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Nicki Minaj and Nas have ended their secretive relationship, according to a recent report. The two New York rappers were believed to have been dating since June 2017, and Nicki Minaj spoke to Ellen about “sleepovers” with Nas around May last year.

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter two months ago where she asked fans whether they want a baby or album. This led to rumors that the “Super Bass” rapper was pregnant, but TMZ recently reported that there was no pregnancy.

The publication stated that the former couple broke up a few weeks ago and living in different states made the relationship difficult. Nicki Minaj had a bitter breakup with her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, and fans should not expect the same with Nas.

TMZ reports that Nas and Nicki Minaj had mutual respect for each other and ended their relationship despite making an effort to make it work.

Nicki Minaj dated Safaree Samuels for over ten years until they split in 2014. The 35-year-old began dating Meek Mill in 2015 until she announced their breakup on Twitter in early January 2017.

The Trinidian born rapper is working on her next album while she keeps fans entertained with features, such as the “Plain Jane” remix with ASAP Ferg.

Nas and Nicki kept their relationship private for the most part. Nicki posted a picture of the rapper on her Instagram page, and they were photographed together at his birthday party in September last year.

The last public interaction between the two rappers was in December when Nas wished Nicki Minaj a happy birthday and referred to her as the queen of Hip Hop and New York.

Neither party officially confirmed the relationship. Nicki claimed on The Ellen Degeneres show that she is practicing celibacy for a year but would make an exception for Nas.

The legendary rapper is currently in a custody battle with his former wife, Kelis, who he dated for two years. The RnB singer filed for divorce after four years of marriage in 2009, and they have a son together. Nas also has a 13-year-old daughter with his former fiance, Carmen Bryant.