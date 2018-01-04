Jill Duggar Wears Pants With Grandmother Of Derick Dillard All Through Christmas & New Year

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent this Christmas and New Year’s Day away from the Duggar family. Instead of staying in Arkansas to celebrate with her 18 other siblings, she traveled to Oklahoma to spend time with the Dillards, who welcomed them with open arms. Despite the fact that Jill has made some serious changes to her lifestyle — getting a nose ring, wearing pants and getting a henna tattoo — her husband’s side of the family still greeted her into their home.

This year was one of change for Jill and Derick. After deciding to give up their ministry abroad in Central America, they returned to northwest Arkansas to resettle with their two baby sons. Then Derick started making news after he verbally attacked Jazz Jennings, a transgender teen who is also the star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. He also asked his fans for a donation of $10,000 to support his year of working at Cross Church College, possibly without high enough pay to provide for his family.

Jill and Derick’s drama peaked when TLC finally announced that they have stopped filming him as a part of Counting On, the famous spin-off show of the Duggar family.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network’s statement read on Twitter.

Turns out, it was not just Derick who was eliminated from Counting On. In a reply to one of his fans, he confirmed that his entire family, including Jill Duggar, who is one of the original members of the show, will not be in front of the camera.

But it looks like the Dillards are much more open to Jill and Derick’s new lifestyle than the Duggars. In many of the photos that the Dillards posted this holiday season, many women of the family appeared wearing pants.

Even in a picture of Derick’s grandmother, Jill appeared wearing skin-tight black leggings while the elder herself also donned grey slacks.

It also looked like Jill has taken to wearing pants in bed.

It is surprising that Jill, out of all the Duggar girls, has broadened the wardrobe to include pants. When she was younger, she religiously followed her family’s dress code to the point in which she converted a firefighter’s pants into a skirt so that she can continue volunteering at the local station.

The new season of TLC’s Counting On is set to air in the spring.