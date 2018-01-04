‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: Kyle Richards Arms Her Recently-Robbed Home With Three Trained Dogs

Kyle Richards recently returned home from a vacation in Aspen with her family, and shortly after doing so, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed for a photo with her newly-trained dogs.

According to a new report, Kyle Richards appears to be sending a message to any potential burglars who are thinking of targeting her Encino home for a second robbery by showing off her three very large canines, all of whom recently underwent weeks-long training in Los Angeles.

On January 4, TMZ shared a photo of Kyle Richards and her dogs, revealing that while the pooches may have recently attended a training course, they appear to be more likely to lick an intruder than scare one off. That said, the outlet also pointed out that Richards’ German Shepherd seemed to be capable of messing someone up.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s family home in Encino, which they purchased for $8.2 million just months ago, was broken into last week while they were enjoying time with their family, including Richards’ newly-engaged niece, Paris Hilton, in Aspen. During the robbery, the yet-to-be-identified burglar, or burglars, made off with over $1 million worth of pricey jewelry and expensive handbags.

Kyle Richards’ three dogs were not at home at the time of the burglary.

While Kyle Richards has yet to address her home robbery, her husband, Mauricio Umansky, shared a statement with his fans and followers on Instagram days ago that said, “They can steal your belongings but they can’t steal your memories or your love.”

Kyle Richards’ daughter, Sophia Umansky, also addressed the incident with a photo on her Instagram page that included her parents sharing a hug and a message about what really matters.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky share three children, including Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, and the reality star also has an older daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.

To see more of Kyle Richards, her family, and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.