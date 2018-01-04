As tension seemed to increase between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un this week, Trump has taken credit for the new talks that have opened up between North Korea and South Korea.

On Monday, Kim Jong-un offered to start conversations with South Korea over North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in February.

Then on Wednesday, Kim Jong-un gave permission for North Korea to contact South Korea on a hotline that hadn’t been used in almost two years. North Korea then called South Korea two times. The North and South then made three calls on Thursday.

In another call on Thursday, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed not to hold joint military drills during the Winter Olympics.

These talks, which are about the Winter Olympics and mutual interests, could pave the way for more formal discussions between North and South Korea, which haven’t happened since December 2015, and could decrease the tension between the two countries.

All of this is thanks to Trump and his leadership, according to the U.S. President. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that his strong, forceful leadership and willingness to be firm and go up against North Korea led to the promising talks between North and South Korea.

Kim Jong-un has started talks with South Korea. Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images

“With all of the failed ‘experts’ weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North,” Trump tweeted. “Fools, but talks are a good thing!”

This, of course, came just days after Trump and Kim Jong-un taunted each other over the size of their nuclear buttons.

In a New Year’s Day speech, Kim Jong-un claimed that he had a nuclear button on his desk waiting and that the United States was within range of North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

It’s hard to prove or disprove whether North Korea’s nuclear weapons can reach the United States. And news just broke that North Korea accidentally hit one of its own cities with a missile.

Trump quickly hit back at Kim Jong-un’s speech in a tweet on Tuesday, claiming that his nuclear button was bigger than Kim Jong-un’s nuclear button.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump tweeted.