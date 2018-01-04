Macy’s Liquidation Sales 2018: Head To These Macy’s Stores To Score A Bargain Before They Close Forever

Macy’s will close 11 stores in the coming weeks, so bargain shoppers should mark their calendars for liquidation sales that will begin this month. If you are trying to find a great deal on clothing, shoes, jewelry, or household items, or you are an online reseller hoping to find discounted inventory to sell on eBay or Poshmark, here’s what you need to know about the Macy’s stores that will be closing their doors forever.

According to MSN, Macy’s announced in August 2016 that they would be closing almost 100 stores, but the shutdowns would happen a few stores at a time. However, a few of the stores that are slated to close in early 2018 were not on the initial list.

The new list of stores brings the total stores that have closed or will be closing soon to 81, with 19 other Macy’s locations expected to close at some point this year. Although the store closing sales are great for shoppers, there is a downside.

USA Today reports that job cuts total about 5,000 employees, including people who work in the stores that will be closing soon and those who are working at Macy’s locations that will be reducing their staff. Of note, when possible, some employees will be offered jobs “at certain locations” that are in need of staff.

Which Macy’s stores are closing, and when do the liquidation sales start?

Jason Doiy / iStock Photo

The retailer announced that holiday sales were up by 1.1 percent at most stores. According to MSN, the company states that their sales were solid, but their “performance trailed fellow department-store chain J.C. Penney, which posted a 3.4% increase” last week.

Although sales were up slightly in 2017, the company is still going ahead with its plan to close a total of 100 stores. The 11 stores listed below are expected to lock their doors within the next two months. Liquidation sales are expected to start on or around January 8 and will last eight to 12 weeks.

Here is the list of stores that will be hosting liquidation sales before they close, per USA Today.

California

Laguna Hills Mall, Laguna Hills

Novato (Furniture)

Westside Pavilion, Los Angeles

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco

Florida

Downtown Miami

The Oaks (Gainesville)

Idaho

Magic Valley Mall (Twin Falls)

Indiana

Honey Creek Mall (Terre Haute)

Michigan

Birchwood Mall (Fort Gratiot Township)

Ohio

Fountain Place (Cincinnati)

Vermont

Burlington Town Center (Burlington)