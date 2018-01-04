Khloe Kardashian, despite already being six months pregnant, is still flaunting her bodacious curves. For her first pregnancy, the 33-year-old reality show star has made a pact against wearing maternity clothes for as long as she can.

Kardashian is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Although she’s already in her second trimester with a bulging baby bump, the Good American designer is still rocking body-hugging dresses.

For Khloe, and perhaps for other mothers in the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, there’s no excuse to not looking stylish and stunning. Even in pregnancy, Khloe still makes a point to wear figure-flattering pieces that perfectly accentuate her assets.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the Revenge Body host, who was wearing a white bodycon dress by Cushnie Et Ochs and a white robe from August Getty, said that she’ll try not to wear maternity clothes “as long as possible.” Although she admitted that it was getting harder for her to breathe, she explained that it was because “the baby is on all my organs” and that she easily goes out of breath even from doing simple tasks like walking.

“I think once people know you’re pregnant, you get all the excuses. Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now. I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

The discomfort clearly isn’t from the clothes she’s wearing, as she appears to frequent curve-hugging outfits even after publicly confirming her pregnancy.

For the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party, she wore a custom silver fringed jumpsuit by Yousef Al Jasmi, E! News reported. She paired it with a fur coat and silver stilettos. In this sparkly number, Khloe confidently showed off her bun.

To ring in the New Year, the mother-to-be looked just as glamorous in the Raine mini dress from House of CB, Hollywood Life wrote. The sheer and fitted dress, which comes with a bustier top, highlighted her baby bump and natural curves. House of CB’s Raine dress retails for $165.

❥ Mom and Dad ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Before making the announcement that she was expecting, reports of Khloe’s pregnancy remained a speculation. During Kim Kardashian’s cherry blossom-themed baby shower in November, Khloe managed to conceal her bump in a blue guipure frill mini dress from Self-Portrait. The one-shoulder piece comes with a grosgrain band that neatly cinches at the waist, outlining her svelte pregnant figure without putting attention on her growing belly.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is due sometime in April. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she still doesn’t know the sex of her baby, but she told Ellen she’ll name the baby Tristan Jr. if it’s a boy. Although she didn’t mention a potential name for a baby girl, a source claimed she’ll likely name the baby Andrea after Thompson’s mother.