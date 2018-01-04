Demi Lovato has always been candid about her personal struggles with mental health and eating disorder issues, and she continued the conversation on Instagram earlier today as she shared some empowering words of encouragement for those who may be facing similar challenges this year.

The 25-year-old star posted a heartfelt caption, alongside a body positive snap of herself in a one-piece striped bathing suit, whereby she opened up about “learning to love her body the way it is” as part of her ongoing recovery from an eating disorder.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” the former Disney Channel star wrote in her message of positivity.

“Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards a solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes.”

The brunette beauty then urged her 6.3 million followers to stay strong on their own paths towards self-acceptance, health, and happiness.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 4, 2018 at 5:16am PST

“Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life,” Demi concluded in her post, which also featured the hashtags #EDrecovery and #happyAF.

In response, fans flooded the comments section with messages of praise and positivity for the star.

“Thank you for sharing this, it’s SO important,” one person wrote, as another gushed, “You’re amazing, a true inspiration.” Fellow celebrity Ashley Graham added her own comments on the photo, writing, “Your legs look incredible in the photo! And your heart even larger for sharing your truth!”

Last year, Demi released a powerful documentary, called Simply Complicated, detailing the ups and downs of her journey to discovery and sobriety. Speaking on camera, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer opened up about her inner demons and even admitted to a relapse in 2016, following her split from Wilder Valderrama, explaining that “food is still the biggest challenge” in her life after managing to stay clean from previous alcohol and drug addiction.

“I don’t want to give it the power to say it controls my every thought, but it’s something that I’m constantly thinking about.”

The star was praised for her honesty and transparency throughout the YouTube Originals film, through which she invited fans to take an intimate behind-the-scenes look into her career and personal life over the course of 80 minutes.

“This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you,” Selena Gomez commented on an Instagram post in support of the project.

More recently, Demi collaborated on a project with Kate Hudson’s activewear line, Fabletics, to launch her own collection of sportswear.