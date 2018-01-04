LeAnn Rimes And Eddie Cibrian Attend A Lakers Game With Brandi Glanville’s Sons, Are They Still Feuding?

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian treated his sons, 14-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Jake, to seats at a Lakers game earlier this week.

According to a new report, the country star and her husband stepped out with Mason and Jake in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Staples Center.

On January 4, the Daily Mail shared images of LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian, and Jake Cibrian, revealing that the singer was sporting a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, a hat, and a pair of jeans as the actor showed of his Lakers pride with a team T-shirt and jean jacket. Meanwhile, Jake was seemingly going against the grain and sported a jersey for the opposing team.

Eddie Cibrian was married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville from 2001 to 2010, and the ex-couple shares their two sons. As fans of the actor will recall, he and his now-wife, LeAnn Rimes, were caught having an affair behind the back of Glanville and her former husband, Dean Sheremet, in 2009 as they starred alongside one another in Lifetime’s Northern Lights.

While Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville briefly attempted to salvage their relationship, they ultimately divorced, and in 2011, Cibrian tied the knot with Rimes in Southern California.

Since Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes were caught having an affair with one another, the country singer and his now-ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, have had their issues.

A post shared by LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) on Jan 4, 2018 at 8:31am PST

While the two women have made amends with one another at times, they are currently on the outs and just months ago, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took aim at the singer before entering the Big Brother house in the U.K. As the Daily Mail revealed last August, Glanville said that Cibrian makes her skin crawl before taking aim at his “c**t” wife.

Two months prior, Brandi Glanville lashed out at her ex-husband and his new wife on social media, claiming the couple stalked her online and showed up to where she was spending time with her boyfriend. As for Eddie Cibrian’s response to her allegations, he told Us Weekly magazine that he only checked his former wife’s social media account because of the drunken antics she’s displayed in the past.