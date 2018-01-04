’90 Day Fiance’ Update On Nicole And Azan: Nicole Thinks They’ll Get Married, Is She Right?

One of the biggest “break out” stars from 90 Day Fiance was, of course, Nicole. The Florida native, who has a 2-year-old daughter, May, from her previous relationship, made waves when she and her dearly beloved, Azan, didn’t get married in the previous year. In fact, they came back for a second time this past season.

As fans of the show learned from the 90 Day Fiance tell-all show at the conclusion of the season, Azan didn’t even show up for the so-called “reunion” episode, leading many to believe that the two were finally through.

But according to In Touch Weekly, Nicole believes that there is still hope for her and Azan to make it official, eventually.

The outlet reports that while Nicole hasn’t posted any social media updates since the day of the reunion show, she still has hope that she and Azan can make it work. Nicole even told her family that she’d move to Morocco to be with him, if she has to, and we saw how well that turned out this season.

What’s more, Nicole has a very good explanation for why Azan didn’t appear on the 90 Day Fiance reunion show because his visa was denied. Even though the host tried to make it seem like the production company “couldn’t get in touch” with Azan, thus making it seem like he didn’t care about Nicole, the reality was that his paperwork wasn’t in order, and his American visa was denied.

Nicole is already coming under fire for her relationship with Azan. As previously reported, even though she works a “totally modest job” that doesn’t pay her much, she still finds room in her budget to send Azan money because he doesn’t have a job at all.

What’s more, even though it isn’t clear whether they’ll be returning for another season of 90 Day Fiance, it’s another way of them making some much-needed income.

Still, there are other reports that suggest that Azan is getting “cold feet” about moving to the United States, so the fact that his K-1 visa was denied is certainly not making him lose any sleep.

It looks like Nicole will have to move to Morocco if she wants to have her 90 Day Fiance happily-ever-after with Azan.