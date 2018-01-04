New year, new love? Such is reportedly the case for Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt, who is said to have moved on from his ex, Anna Faris, and is already dating actress Olivia Munn.

A report from OK! Magazine (via Hollywood Life) claimed that 38-year-old Pratt is secretly dating Munn. A source told the outlet that the relationship started out as a “convenient rebound” until it developed into something “very real and exciting.” The source added that they both have a genuine connection and mutually like one another.

Thirty-seven-year-old Munn broke up with her former boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, in April last year. Pratt and Faris went through a very public split in August after eight years of marriage. During these periods, Pratt and Munn allegedly leaned on each other friends.

Although she has already moved on and is seeing 47-year-old cinematographer Michael Barrett, Faris is reportedly mad about Pratt’s rumored romance with Munn and feels betrayed by the actress.

Neither Pratt nor Munn has addressed the reports about their alleged hook up. The pair, however, showed that they were indeed close friends when they guest-starred on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2016. At the time, they spoke about hanging out with Rodgers at Pratt’s house.

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn Steve Jennings / Getty Images

On the other hand, Faris started seeing Barrett in October, two months after she and Pratt announced that they are “legally separating.” The couple worked together on the upcoming movie Overboard.

Faris and Barrett were also spotted house hunting around Los Angeles in December. An insider told E! News that they were looking at “modern contemporary houses” in the Venice area within the $3-4 million price range.

Pratt officially filed for divorce from Faris in December, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. They are both seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack, and reserved the right to receive spousal support. A source revealed that the former couple’s relationship is “super amicable” and that they’re doing what’s best for their son.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Although Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August through a joint statement, court documents indicate that they noted July 13, 2017, as the official date of celebration.