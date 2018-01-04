‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 8-12: Hope Returns, Everyone Furious At Bill

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, January 8 through Friday, January 12 reveal that a beloved character is back to stir the pot, confrontations crop up once the Still cheating news spreads, and a rivalry sparks when a crumbling marriage creates opportunities for new love. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has a rough week ahead, and Hope Logan’s recast actress Annika Noelle debuts on Monday. Here’s a look at everything happening next week on B&B.

Bold Spoilers, Monday, January 8

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that Annika Noelle began shooting on the CBS soap in November and makes her debut on Monday as recast Hope Logan. Not only did Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) whisk Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to LA as a Christmas surprise for Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but now he’s bringing back her daughter. Brooke will be stunned when Hope shows up at her door to surprise her mother. Not only that, but Hope plans to stay!

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, January 9

In surprising Bold spoilers for Tuesday, half-siblings Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Hope argue. Rick is initially happy to see his sister, so what could be the source of the bickering? Rick is considering siding with Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) to kick Ridge out of the family business, so if Hope is Team Ridge, that could be the bone of contention. Brooke won’t like seeing her kids at each other’s throats, but Hope will soon be quite distracted when she learns about her ex’s marriage.

Bold Spoilers, Wednesday, January 10

For Wednesday, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central tease that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) learns from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about Bill’s betrayal and comes to confront him. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) also learned the news from Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and is angry. Usually, Wyatt is firmly on Team Bill, but what his dad did with Steffy was unforgivable. Will Wyatt finally choose his brother over his father and stand firm, or will he cave to pressure from Dollar Bill?

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, January 11

Before Bill can catch his breath, he’ll find Katie is also in his face about sleeping with Steffy. Bill is unprepared to deal with the combined wrath of Katie and Wyatt. Some Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps hint that Katie and Wyatt’s secret love affair might spill during this confrontation, but Bill has no room to talk. Everyone turns on Bill this week, as he’s forced to pay for his indiscretion with Steffy in very personal and painful ways. Bill’s about to lose his sons and any sense of self-respect.

Wyatt's excited for the new addition to the Spencer family, but how will he react when he finds out about Bill & Steffy? —> https://t.co/3zI94Yo0oe @BandB_CBS @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/yWabc2f5Wf — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) January 4, 2018

Bold Spoilers, Friday, January 12

On Friday, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope comes face to face with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Sally knows about Hope and makes it clear to Liam’s ex that she needs to back off because Sally is comforting Liam and is there for him. Sally loves Liam and doesn’t want to risk losing him to Hope when Liam just got rid of Steffy. This is Sally’s big chance, and she doesn’t want anything or anyone to stand in the way of her getting Liam to fall for her.

Other B&B Spoilers For January 8-12

Also, next week on the CBS soap, Ridge wants Brooke and Bill’s divorce fast-tracked and is stunned to learn that Bill is willing to sign the papers pronto. Ridge doesn’t trust Bill’s nonchalance and wants to know why his rival has given up on Brooke. When he finds out Bill slept with Steffy, Ridge flies into a rage and physically attacks Bill. First, Bill fought with Liam, and now it’ll be an altercation with Ridge. Bill has so much blood on his hands from his affair with Steffy but still has few regrets.

Welcome #AnnikaNoelle to @bandb_cbs today for the first day that Hope is back! Happy to have u as my daughter!! What a great day! #HopeLogan #boldandthebeautiful #cbsdaytime ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/7bOdFfDOuq — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) November 30, 2017

Bold spoilers for next week show that heartbroken Liam tells Sally that he can’t help her business relocate. Once Sally learns he’s down because of his split with Steffy, she steps up to offer a shoulder for him to cry on, but Hope is in town, too. When Hope finds out about Steffy cheating, she also runs to Liam to support him. Liam will soon find himself caught in the middle of the rivalry between Hope and Sally, both of whom want him for a rebound romance.

Catch up now on the latest B&B scoop on Bill bribing the doctor to lie about the paternity test, whether Hope or Sally will win Liam’s broken heart, and Thorne’s devious plan to split Brooke and Ridge. Be sure to watch CBS daily for the latest Bold episodes, and check back soon for all the newest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.