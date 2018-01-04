‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Who Will Stefan O. DiMera Romance In Salem?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan O. DiMera is set to shake things up in Salem in 2018, and many fans believe that in addition to his dealing with the DiMera family and their businesses, he may also have some juicy romantic storylines ahead.

According to a January 4 report by Soap Hub, Stefan O. DiMera has a lot of options when it comes to romance in Salem. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of Our Lives seemingly foreshadowed a romance between Stefan and Chloe Lane. The two met for the first time just moments after Stefan’s big entrance at Doug’s Place on New Year’s Eve, and some DOOL viewers claimed to see sparks between them. Chloe and Stefan are around the same age, and it seems highly possible that she could fall for him. In the past, Chloe has had relationships with powerful men, including Philip Kiriakis, Brady Black, and a fling with Deimos Kiriakis. She’s also been with Lucas Horton and Dr. Daniel Jonas.

Meanwhile, other Days of Our Lives fans believe that Stefan would be better suited with a more powerful woman such as Eve Donovan. Although Eve is currently embarking on a messy romance with her sister’s former fiance, Brady Black, fans know that Theresa Donovan will return to Salem in the near future. This will likely leave Eve out in the cold, and a fling with Stefan could easily warm her up.

However, as many Days of Our Lives viewers know, Kate Roberts is notorious for not only getting intimate with many members of the DiMera family but also pouncing on the new men in Salem. Stefan is both. In the past, Kate has had relationships with Stefano DiMera and is currently married to Andre DiMera. She also had a fling with EJ DiMera and seems to be attracted to powerful men.

Although Stefan will reportedly have eyes for his brother Chad’s wife, Abigail. If Stefan finds Abby’s kindness and demeanor attractive, he may also be able to fall for one of Salem’s sweethearts like Jennifer or Gabi as well. It seems only time will tell which one of the Days of Our Lives women will catch Stefan’s eye in the future.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.