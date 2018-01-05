Meghan Markle Just Had Her Spotlight Stolen By The Most Shocking Royal Star Possible

Meghan Markle has become the royal family’s rising star even before her wedding to Prince Harry, anticipated to be one of the events of the century. Putting other contenders such as Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles in the shadows, Meghan stands out with her style, charm, and, thanks to her acting career, ability to win over the cameras.

Not all members of the royal family have responded with delight. Kate infamously has been reported to be jealous and unhappy with the way that Markle has stolen Middleton’s pregnancy spotlight, as the Inquisitr reported. In addition to Kate’s frustration, Camilla Parker Bowles has been rumored to try to take down Meghan with a smear campaign.

Prince Harry Outdoes Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles’ Feud With Meghan By Stealing Markle’s Spotlight

Now, however, there’s a new culprit suspected of taking back the royal spotlight from Meghan Markle. And it’s not Kate Middleton or even Camilla Parker Bowles. Instead, the suspect is the most shocking person of all: Meghan’s own real-life Prince Charming, Harry. Some observers claim that in the wake of announcing his engagement to Markle, Prince Harry has turned into the soaring superstar of the royal family, putting his future wife into the shadows.

Meghan Markle has slipped into the shadows as Prince Harry turns into the royal family’s superstar. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Harry has become viewed as a shining star, stealing Meghan’s fame. HuffPost reported that as Harry soars, Markle is being pushed into playing a background role for the royal family’s new superstar.

“As Prince Harry shines, Meghan Markle sinks into his shadow.”

Meghan famously sought to empower women. But now that she is engaged to Prince Harry, Markle has become silent, holding onto her role as a fashionista rather than a spokeswoman for concerns such as gender equality. Harry’s guest editor gig on the BBC Radio 4’s Today was thought to give him a chance to share the stage with Meghan. But Harry took and held the spotlight.

Prince Harry Talks About Important Issues: Boxers Or Briefs?

Talking about his responsibilities as a member of the royal family, Harry discussed topics ranging from mental health to crime. He spoke with the Prince Of Wales as well as Barack Obama.

“‘These are incredibly important topics we all need to think about,’ said the Prince, asking the former President, ‘Boxers or briefs?'”

Although Harry had the option to give Meghan equal air time, she did not receive it. Beyond Markle’s acting career, Meghan’s background includes a lifestyle blog and social media platforms.

Markle also has sacrificed positions as an advocate for the UN Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and as Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada. But according to HuffPost, Meghan’s busy life in which she took the spotlight in so many areas has vanished for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry’s Cinderella Focused On Flaunting Glass Slippers Rather Than Breaking Glass Ceilings?

Prince Harry’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, insisted that Markle was the one who chose to drop her responsibilities. He claimed that Meghan wanted to “start with a clean slate,” taking on just one role, that as “patron of the Royal Foundation.” But HuffPost pointed out the irony.

“How ironic that Markle, who fought for the empowerment of women, has wiped the slate clean of her achievements in order to marry a Prince.”

Markle has become known for her passion for feminist causes, sharing her opinion about Donald Trump and getting Hillary Clinton to work with her to attack a sexist television ad. However, some royal observers feel that to become Prince Harry’s wife, she has sacrificed her passion.

Chicago Now listed five items that Meghan seems to have given up in slipping into the role of Harry’s future wife. In addition to her acting career, Markle has sacrificed her lifestyle blog. She also has given up her culture as an independent Los Angeles woman for one in which following royal protocol is essential.

A moment of zen #adoptdontshop #weekend A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 6, 2016 at 7:13am PST

Meghan even had struggles with her dogs in taking on the role as Prince Harry’s future wife. As for her family, there are new issues as a result of the comments Prince Harry made. Harry infamously described Meghan’s Christmas experience as the “family she never had,” a remark that didn’t go over too well with her relatives.

Meghan once wrote about her belief that fame brings opportunities as well as responsibilities, naming those commitments as advocating and focusing “less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings.” But Prince Harry’s Cinderella now faces questions about whether she is focusing on the glass slippers rather than those glass ceilings after becoming his fiancée.