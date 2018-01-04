Good News For Jon Jones After “Productive” Meeting With USADA, Manager Teases His Return

Jon Jones was flagged for a USADA violation after his knockout victory over light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. It was the latest controversy in many doping allegations throughout Jon Jones’ career. Jeff Novitsky, who is the Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for UFC, provided what could be considered good news for Jon Jones and his supporters.

Novitsky stated that Jon Jones team had a “productive” meeting with USADA but did not speculate as to what this meant. Jones’ manager Malki Kawa might have hinted how productive the meeting was with USADA. When responding to a fan on Twitter who asked when Jon Jones will make his return, Kawa replied “coming soon.”

Jon Jones may be able to get a reduced suspension if he can prove that he ingested a tainted supplement that contained oral Turinabol, the steroid for which he tested positive. The 30-year-old fighter previously tested positive for clomiphene, an anti-estrogen substance and claimed that he unintentionally ingested the substance by taking Cialis. USADA tested the product and concluded that he did not take the substance intentionally.

Jones was suspended for one year after his victory at UFC 197, which was the maximum suspension for the substance in question. If he gets a similar suspension for his Turinabol, he could fight in August of 2018.

Novitsky told Joe Rogan that he suspects that Jon Jones took the oral Turinabol unintentionally because he tested negative two months after the initial failed test. He explained that this might indicate that there was only a small amount of Turinabol in his system.

USADA operates independently, and the UFC does not recommend sanctions for athlete test violations.

Jon Jones has tested positive twice. Since he tested positive for a steroid, he could get a four-year suspension. However, his sanction could be reduced if he can prove he ingested the substance unknowingly.

Daniel Cormier is hoping his rival Jones gets a short sentence in order to get a third fight. Many MMA fans, fighters, and analyst are split on how the doping allegations affect Jon Jones’s legacy. The California State Athletic Commission granted a Jones a continuance in December on his hearing, and he will face the commission in February.