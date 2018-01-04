‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Explains Why She Looked Pregnant In 2017

Jenelle Evans faced ongoing pregnancy rumors throughout the last several months of 2017. However, according to the Teen Mom 2 star, she has a very good reason for her alleged baby bump.

According to a new report, the reality star and mother of three recently took to social media to explain why she looked bloated and pregnant and often faced claims of a secret pregnancy. In turn, fans were left completely shocked at what she revealed.

“I’m home a lot lately mainly because of stomach issues,” Jenelle Evans explained, according to a report by OK! Magazine on January 4. “Stayed in on NYE, couldn’t even wrap my Christmas presents.”

Jenelle Evans went on to reveal that she is currently recovering from hernia repair surgery and said that as she’s feeling better, she’s hoping that she no longer appears bloated. The longtime reality star also said that while fans have assumed that she’s been pregnant for the past few months, she’s simply been bloated for all the wrong reasons.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may have faced pregnancy rumors in the past, but at the same time, the Teen Mom 2 star has made it clear that she has no plans to welcome more children into her large, blended family with her husband.

Jenelle Evans is the mom to three children, including 8-year-old Jace, who she shares with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has full custody of the child, three-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with Nathan Griffith, and 11-month-old Ensley, who she shares with husband David Eason.

As for Eason, he is dad to three kids, including Ensley and his two older children from previous relationships, Kaden and Maryssa.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating one another in 2015 after Evans’ split from Griffith. Then, in September of last year, after welcoming daughter Ensley in January, they tied the knot in the backyard of their North Carolina home surrounded by family members and friends.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 when the show returns to MTV sometime later this year.