Everybody’s keeping up with the Kardashians, including TV personality Ellen DeGeneres, who seems to be very convinced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. On the January 4 broadcast of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres offered up the question to Khloe Kardashian, who was a guest on the show.

DeGeneres and Kardashian, who is six months pregnant, started their conversation about the latter’s food cravings that resulted from her pregnancy. DeGeneres then pulled Jenner into the equation, asking if she, too, was craving things. She also asked some of the questions fans want to know the answers to, such as why the 20-year-old makeup entrepreneur was noticeably absent from the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card.

Photos for the family’s Christmas card, which was released individually throughout December, heated up the discussion about Kylie’s reported pregnancy. According to Us Magazine, some fans even went on to speculate that she may have already given birth to a baby girl.

Kardashian, like the other members of the famous reality show family, remained tight-lipped and dodged comments about her little sister’s rumored pregnancy.

“Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?” the 33-year-old mother-to-be told DeGeneres, suggesting that she ask Jenner herself.

Although Kardashian neither confirmed nor denied Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, Ellen said she was positive the lip kit mogul is pregnant because Khloe’s eyes gave it away.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy through an Instagram post in December after months of speculation. It can be recalled that reports claiming she is pregnant with her first child came out in September, just days after multiple sources confirmed to People that Kylie is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The Good American designer publicly announced her pregnancy with a photo of her growing baby bump and a touching message to Thompson, in which she thanked the NBA player for treating her like a “queen” and making her a “mommy.” Khloe is due sometime in April.

Kylie, on the other hand, has remained under the radar in the past couple of months since news about her pregnancy broke out. Despite her limited presence on social media, she continues to update her Instagram with promotional material for her makeup line.