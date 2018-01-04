Justin Timberlake To Drop ‘Filthy’ Single At Midnight, New Album Will Feature Alicia Keys, Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake fans won’t have to wait long to get a taste of his new music. Earlier this week, the singer announced that his fifth solo album, Man of the Woods, will be released on February 2, more than four years after his last full-length album, The 20/20 Experience- 2 of 2. Man of the Woods is already being described as Timberlake’s most ambitious and personal album to date, with material heavily inspired by his Tennessee upbringing and his new life with wife Jessica Biel and their son.

Timberlake revealed that the first single from the album will drop this Friday, January 5 at midnight. Justin Timberlake’s first Man of the Woods single is titled “Filthy.” The song is co-produced by Timberlake and his longtime producer/collaborator Timbaland, according to Billboard. A press release announcing the “Filthy” arrival reveals that the single is “dance heavy” and will be accompanied by a “colorful, futuristic” video directed by famed director Mark Romanek, the mastermind behind Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” video. Romanek also has a history with Justin Timberlake. The famed director previously shot the visuals for the singer’s hit single, “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” which was recorded for the soundtrack to the movie Trolls in 2016.

In his new video, Justin Timberlake will play a “modern day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.” Timberlake himself took to social media to announce the early arrival of “Filthy,” advising fans that the song should be played “very loud.”

In addition to “Filthy,” Timberlake will release three additional videos in the weeks leading up to the album’s release, each produced by three different directors. The three songs will be released every week, starting January 18, leading up to Timberlake’s headlining role at the Super Bowl LII halftime show on February 4, this time without Janet Jackson.

In addition to Timbaland, Justin Timberlake’s Man of the Woods album will feature other guest artists, including the Neptunes, Chris Stapleton, and Alicia Keys. While most of the song titles are still under wraps, Timbaland recently told Rolling Stone that Justin Timberlake’s new album will take him to another level.

“The music we just made?” Timbaland said. “It’s gonna put him on another plateau.”

Check out the trailer for Man of the Woods below.