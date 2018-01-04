‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Apologizes To Her Sons For The Mistakes She’s Made

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is set to release yet another tell-all book about her life, and this one is going to a very emotional one. While the mother-of-three has revealed some shocking details about her past in former books, the most recent memoir will be somewhat of an apology to her three sons, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, for all of the mistakes she’s made in the past.

According to a January 3 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry reveals that she started the book as an apology of sorts to her youngest son, Lux. The Teen Mom 2 star says that the book started as an apology to the baby boy for the “mess” that he was born into. As many fans know, Kail’s pregnancy news was very surprising and came at a time while she was still technically married to Javi Marroquin. Lowry kept the identity of Lux’s father a secret for months before finally revealing that her former fling, Chris Lopez, was the father.

While the book started out with little Lux in mind, Kailyn Lowry says it quickly turned into an apology to all of her children for the mistakes she’s made. The Teen Mom 2 star couldn’t make relationships work with any of her son’s fathers, and there has been some major drama with all three of them along the way. Of course, most of the drama has been documented by MTV cameras, and Lowry knows that one day her sons will see it for themselves. Kailyn adds that she is nervous that the decisions she has made and will make could impact her children’s lives.

The book will serve as a reminder to all the children that she is trying to learn from her mistakes, and she is sorry for making them. Kailyn wants her children to know that she is working on picking up the pieces to ensure a better future for them all. The book is so personal and dear to Kailyn Lowry’s heart that she’s revealed to her fans that she is struggling to come up with a name for the memoir, adding that the book “means so much” to her.

Fans can continue to watch Kailyn Lowry’s journey when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year.