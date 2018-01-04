Meghan King Edmonds Hits The Gym, Confirms How Far Along She Is In Her Pregnancy

Meghan King Edmonds is doing her best to stay fit throughout her pregnancy — at least now that she’s gotten past her first trimester.

Along with a new baby bump photo on Instagram, the Real Housewives of Orange County star told her fans and followers that she was back at the gym after putting on 14 pounds during the first 15 weeks of her pregnancy.

“Only took 15 weeks and 14lbs to exit the first trimester blahs but here I am at the gym – finally!” Meghan King Edmonds wrote in the caption of her January 3 photo.

Meghan King Edmonds revealed she was pregnant with her second child in November, around the time that the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County came to an end. Then, weeks later, she and husband Jim Edmonds confirmed to their fans and followers on Instagram that they were actually expecting two babies.

“Edmonds twins coming soon. We are excited to announce our new news,” Jim Edmonds wrote in the caption of a family photo, which also included his youngest daughter Aspen, on December 21.

In addition to Aspen and his twins, Jim Edmonds is the dad to four other children, including daughters Lauren and Hayley, who he shares with his late ex-wife, Lee Ann Horton, and Sutton and Landon, who he shares with second wife, Allison Jayne Raski.

Because Jim Edmonds underwent a vasectomy after the birth of his third daughter, Sutton, Meghan King Edmonds was forced to undergo in vitro fertilization to conceive her first child, daughter Aspen, and her twins. As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Meghan King Edmonds chronicled her pregnant journey during the 11th season of the show and even showcased her private footage of her shots. Then, months later, as she began in vitro fertilization for the second time, Edmonds chose to keep the process off-screen.

Meghan King Edmonds and her co-stars, including Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador, are expected to resume production on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 later this year.

No word yet on how much of Edmonds’ pregnancy will be seen on the upcoming installment of the show.