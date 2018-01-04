‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell Vows To Quit Drugs & Alcohol Post Rehab

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell is ready to make a big change for the new year. The reality TV mom announced she was going to rehab in late 2017 after admitting that she had been struggling with thoughts of suicide. Lowell, who is the mother of 3-year-old daughter, Nova, left rehab early to spend Christmas with her family and returned to finish her program after the holiday.

According to a January 4 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell is planning to live a drug and alcohol-free life now that she’s completed her stint in rehab. Although the Teen Mom OG star entered rehab for depression and anxiety, sources claim that she also detoxed from marijuana while in treatment. The insider claims that Catelynn used marijuana as a “crutch” to help her with her anxiety, and fans of the show have seen her use the drug in the past. In addition, Lowell is also planning to quit drinking alcohol post-rehab and is currently sober.

Catelynn Lowell’s post-rehab plans also include losing weight and getting her body healthy, as well as her mind. The Teen Mom OG star has opened up about struggling with her weight in the past, and it seems she’s ready to make some big changes in 2018. Lowell will make these changes while attending outpatient treatment for support and counseling. The MTV personality also has the support of her husband, Tyler Baltierra. The couple has been together since their early teenage years, and they have endured many obstacles together, including placing their oldest child, daughter Carly, up for adoption upon finding out that they were expecting while still in high school.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra opened up about their decision to place Carly up for adoption during MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and went on to document their struggles of missing their child on Teen Mom OG. Currently, the two have occasional visits with Carly and were even considering having another child before Lowell decided to seek treatment in a rehab facility.

