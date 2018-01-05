Paul Sorvino On Harvey Weinstein Blacklisting Daughter Mira Sorvino, ‘I Will Kill That M***********’

Mira Sorvino’s father, Paul Sorvino, was enraged after discovering that Harvey Weinstein derailed his daughter’s acting career after she thwarted off sexual advances from him.

Weinstein had previously denied blacklisting Mira Sorvino during a Hollywood “smear campaign” following his alleged pattern of sexual harassment and sexual assault. However, several Hollywood directors have spoken out and said that they were not allowed to cast Sorvino in several movie roles throughout the years.

Paul Sorvino, a veteran actor, has denounced Weinstein for what he allegedly did to his Oscar-winning daughter, Mira Sorvino.

The former Law & Order cast member casually told the TMZ cameraman as he loaded groceries into the trunk of his car that if Weinstein doesn’t go to jail, he will then have to face him for what he has done to his daughter.

“[Weinstein’s] going to go to jail. Oh, yeah. That son of a b****… Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the m*********** Real simple.”

Last October, Mira Sorvino opened up to the magazine and accused Harvey Weinstein of making her uncomfortable at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of 1995. Sorvino alleged that the movie mogul massaged her shoulders and was “chasing” her around. One week later, Weinstein allegedly showed up at her door after midnight and decided to leave after Mira said that she had a male friend on his way.

Paul Sorvino recently discovered that his daughter, Mira Sorvino, had a disturbing encounter with Harvey Weinstein in a hotel. Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

The Goodfellas actor said that he was unaware of the alleged harassment until Mira was interviewed by the New Yorker. Sorvino said that if he had known about his daughter being blacklisted in Hollywood, Weinstein would be in a wheelchair.

“If I had known it, he would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

Mira Sorvino said that she remained concerned that her encounter with Weinstein would impact her career, according to Time magazine. In a December interview, Hollywood director Peter Jackson said he was told to blacklist Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd in casting for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films.

“I recall Miramax [Weinstein’s studio] telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998… I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.”

After reading Jackson’s interview, Mira Sorvino tweeted that she “burst out crying.”

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Paul Sorvino said to TMZ that Weinstein would get what he deserves, and that is to spend the rest of his life in jail.

“This pig will get his comeuppance… The law will get him. He’s going to go to jail and die in jail.”

Sorvino then added that if Harvey doesn’t die in jail, “I’ve got some news for you.” Paul then eased up towards the end of the interview and said he would just slap him around a little.

“I’ll just slap him around a little, I won’t do anything terrible.”

Mira Sorvino was proud of her father for standing up to Weinstein and responded in a series of tweets.

My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!! https://t.co/H1u1IYj6f8 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 3, 2018

Mira Sorvino won a best-supporting-actress Oscar and a Golden Globe for Mighty Aphrodite in 1995. The 50-year old actress and activist is one of more than 80 women who has come forward and accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault, or rape which have dated back for decades. Harvey Weinstein has adamantly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.