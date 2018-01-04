‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Sparks Pregnancy Rumor, Shocks Fans With New Photo

Briana DeJesus has been facing pregnancy rumors for weeks, and while she recently claimed that she wasn’t yet pregnant on Twitter, her post has since been removed and a new post has fans scratching their heads.

After deleting her past tweet about not being pregnant, the Teen Mom 2 star returned to social media, where she posted an image of herself and included a pregnancy filter.

On January 3, OK! Magazine shared a report regarding Briana DeJesus’ latest post, revealing that the reality star and mother of two posted a very suspicious image over the New Year holiday that included a pregnant cartoon character standing in front of a “2018” logo. DeJesus then shared an additional photo with the same pregnant cartoon that included an image of her boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, who also stars on Teen Mom 2.

Around the same time, Briana DeJesus posted a message on Twitter that fueled the rumors of a possible pregnancy.

“Had a whole meal and I’m still hungry,” she tweeted on January 2.

Briana DeJesus’ fans immediately flooded her with comments, asking if she was pregnant and eating for two. However, others pointed out that the reality star has seemingly made a habit of sharing pregnancy antics online and said she was doing so in an effort to “stir the pot.”

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin began flirting with one another on social media over the summer, and in October, after enjoying some time together in New York City the previous month, they went public with their relationship. Since then, they have been maintaining a long-distance relationship with one another as they travel back and forth between Marroquin’s home in Delaware and DeJesus’ home in Florida.

As for how Javi Marroquin’s former wife, Kailyn Lowry, feels about the relationship, she’s made a number of negative comments towards DeJesus on Twitter and kept her distance from her during the recent reunion taping in Los Angeles.

Briana DeJesus, Javi Marroquin, their families, and their co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, are currently in the midst of production on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. No word yet on when the new installment will air.