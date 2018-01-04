‘Project Runway All Stars’ Starts Tonight: Michael Costello Guest Judge, ‘Rookies’ Vs ‘Vets’ Group Challenges

Project Runway fans are happy that All Stars Season 6 is starting on January 4 with a bang. Actress Alyssa Milano is returning as the host, along with permanent judges designers Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman.

This year, the new designer mentor is now Anne Fulenwider, editor-in-chief of Marie Claire. The power fashion influencer is tough. Can this group of All Stars handle the truth?

Each week is a different guest judge, and the first week features popular Season 8 designer and former All Star Michael Costello.

Costello posted a lengthy, heartfelt message on his Instagram expressing that he has gone “full circle” by going from competitor to guest judging All Stars. He promises “positive” critiques as a judge. It should be fun to hear what he has to say!

The 16 designers competing this year include Stanley Hudson, Merline Labissiere, Melissa Fleis, Kimberly Goldson, Ken Laurence, Kelly Dempsey, Joshua McKinley, Helen Castillo, Fabio Costa, Ari South, Amanda Valentine, Candice Cuoco, Char Glover, Antony Williams, Casanova and Edmond Newton.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Project Runway All Stars Season 6 will not feature any competing designers from the Bravo era.

It's all fun and games until the #PRAllStars vets show up… pic.twitter.com/S65sREcjLz — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) January 2, 2018

Instead, according to the advertisement, this season of All Stars will offer a different twist as there will be a competition between the rookies and the vets. The eight “Rookies” are new to All Stars, while the eight “Vets” are returning All Stars.

The countdown to tonight's #PRAllStars premiere is on. Be there for all the vets vs. rookies drama starting at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/pMD2SUjxsO — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) January 4, 2018

Yet, based on two different previews already released by Lifetime, it appears very possible that all of the challenges are going to be team challenges: Rookies vs Vets. Will Alyssa reveal what they plan to do this season in the first episode?

In addition, based on the Lifetime commercials showing the designer’s garments being critiqued by new mentor Anne Fulenwider, it does not appear that the All Stars will be dressing women of all sizes, as the designers of the recently broadcast Project Runway Season 16.

What is expected is at least one unconventional materials challenge. In the past there have been greeting cards, to fresh flowers, to car parts, and recycled garbage used to make beautiful garments. What will All Stars dream up to challenge these season designers this time around?

Other Project Runway All Stars Season 6 guest judges besides Michael Costello includes RuPaul, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Karolina Kurkova, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, and fan-favorite Kelly Osbourne.

All Stars was filmed a few months before the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Weinstein, along with his brother Bob, produced Project Runway. In addition, Weinstein was married to designer-judge Georgina Chapman. Since filming, Chapman has left her husband and will be divorcing him.