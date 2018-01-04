Britney Spears Stuns In A Bikini After Quitting Las Vegas Residency

Britney Spears is enjoying her downtime in a bikini after performing her final ever “Britney Spears: Piece Of Me” residency show in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve. The star revealed how she’s been spending her time since moving out of Sin City with her 18 million Instagram followers this week, sharing various photos of herself and her two sons hitting the beach together during her time off.

Britney shared the stunning photos of herself in a frilly yellow bikini as she soaked up the sun with 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden on January 2, proving that performing night after night in Las Vegas has most definitely kept her fit and extremely toned over the festive period.

“Me and my boys enjoying the warm weather!!!” Spears captioned the sweet snaps, which showed her posing with her boys by the sea and relaxing on the sand, as well Sean and Jayden goofing around together as they dried off after a dip in the ocean.

And the star’s millions of followers definitely took notice of Spears’ impressive body, as fans were quick to comment on how physically fit the “Make Me…” singer looks in the latest photos of herself uploaded to her official Instagram account as she showed off her toned stomach in the sun.

“Beautiful pictures. You are absolutely gorgeous, Miss Britney!” one fan commented on Britney’s new bikini photos, while another told the star on the social media site this week, “Girl you look good!”

“Wow! Britney is certainly back in top shape! Looking great!” a third Instagram fan said of Britney, who released her ninth studio album, Glory, in 2016.

The star hasn’t exactly shied away from showing off her body on the social media site over the past few weeks, as she most recently showed off her abs by tying a black T-Shirt around her middle with the slogan “We are all dreamers” while encouraging congress to pass the Dreamers Act in December.

Britney’s latest impressive bikini photos come just days after she returned to TV to perform on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest from her now former Las Vegas stage.

Spears performed her hits “Toxic” and “Work B***h” during the show which aired coast to coast on December 31, marking a rare TV appearance for the popstar.

It was confirmed last year that Spears would be leaving Las Vegas behind after launching her “Piece of Me” residency shows at The Axis Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino four years ago back in December 2013.

As for what’s next for the star, Hot Press is reporting that Spears will be swapping Las Vegas for Europe this year.

The site is claiming that Spears will be heading out on a huge word tour across the U.K., Ireland, and number of other countries in the continent in 2018 between July and September.

The world tour rumors first swirled back in March 2017 after Britney left Vegas to perform to shows in Asia, marking her first shows outside of Sin City since she appeared at London’s Apple Music Festival in 2016.