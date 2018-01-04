How Nate Diaz Changed A USADA Rule, Nick Diaz Potential Return To The UFC

After a long hiatus, Nick Diaz may return to the UFC and his brother Nate Diaz, through his actions, highlighted an unfair USADA rule that was consequently changed.

After a five-round war with current lightweight champion Conor McGregor at UFC 202, Nate Diaz defiantly came to the post-fight press conference with a CBD vape pen. In a discussion with Joe Rogan, Jeff Novitzky, who is currently the Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance for UFC, talked about how Nate Diaz effectively changed a USADA rule.

Novitzky explained that Nate was in violation of the USADA rule prohibiting the use of CBD within four hours after a fight. The substance has now been removed from the banned list both in and out the competition time window.

CBD is non-psychoactive and helps reduce inflammation, as Diaz explained in the post-fight press conference. Since the substance is not a performance enhancer, Novitsky explained that there is no logical reason to sanction Diaz for using it after a fight.

Novitsky told Joe Rogan that he told Nick and Nate Diaz about the change in the USADA rule when he ran into the brothers at a UFC event.

Nick Diaz had three whereabouts failures within 12 months, which led many to assume the popular Stockton fighter has effectively retired. Novitsky spoke to Nick Diaz and thinks that he wants to return to the UFC.

Nick’s whereabouts failures were unbeknownst to him as he put someone in charge of managing the USADA app. Novitsky states that USADA is working on resolving the issue and Nick Diaz could be back in the octagon sooner than most analysts believe.

Dana White stated that he doesn’t think Nick Diaz will ever fight again in an interview with MMA Junkie. Nick Diaz last fought against Anderson Silva in 2015 and lost a unanimous decision. However, Silva’s victory was overturned when he tested positive for performance enhancers while Diaz tested for marijuana metabolites.

Nate Diaz reportedly turned down a fight with Tyron Woodley at UFC 219 as the UFC did not make him an enticing offer. His next fight will likely be the rubber match against Conor McGregor after he defends his title against Tony Ferguson.