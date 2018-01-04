WWE Rumors: Major ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Spoilers Possibly Revealed By ‘Elimination Chamber’ Ad

There may have been some major WWE rumors and spoilers about the Royal Rumble 2018 revealed online just a few weeks ahead of the pay-per-view. The event will feature two different Rumble matches with the first-ever women’s edition of the match. There are also two championship matches on the card as well, with AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship and Brock Lesnar defending his WWE Universal Championship. At least one of those matches could see a new champion emerge ahead of WrestleMania 34. Keep in mind that some WWE Royal Rumble spoilers may follow if the rumors are correct.

Per Sportskeeda’s report from L Aaron Varble, it’s noted that the winner of the Triple Threat match involving Kane, Braun Strowman, and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar may have been revealed. An image from a South African advertisement shows off the Universal Championship match for the Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view. Brock Lesnar is among those featured in the match, but he’s not holding the championship belt. Instead, the belt is hanging over the shoulder “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman who is front and center. That could indicate that Strowman is going to win the title at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal title at the WWE’s ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ PPV this month. WWE

The advertisement also shows the other superstars for the Chamber title match as Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, and Big Cass. Of those superstars, Cass is currently injured and was expected to be out up until WrestleMania 34 time. It’s entirely possible that this image could also have spoiled an early return by Cass, even at the Royal Rumble match. However, this image could potentially be way off too.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view is slated for February 25th, 2018 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena according to the venue website. There isn’t any indication that this particular location was part of Brock Lesnar’s schedule, but Dean Ambrose is listed on the website as scheduled to appear, making it an interesting situation. Ambrose, like Cass, is currently out of action for a good amount of time after surgery which seems to rule him out for an Elimination Chamber appearance.

However, it’s been rumored that because of all the changes within the past several months, including Ambrose’s injury, that WWE may have also changed who will participate in the Elimination Chamber title match. Still, the image that has surfaced online presents a curious situation, but one that many fans might be on board with as Braun Strowman certainly seems deserving of a run with the major championship.