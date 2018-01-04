‘The Winds Of Winter’ Release Date: George R.R. Martin Shared Major Spoilers, Novel Might Arrive In Q4 2018

Many fans around the world have been clamoring about The Winds of Winter novel for more than seven years. The imminent sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series has been delayed several times, pushing some to speculate that it would never be completed. However, new reports claim that George R.R. Martin is likely to release the much-anticipated book this year.

Due to the delays, the 69-year-old American novelist has been treating fans to some spoilers about the highly anticipated book. George R.R. Martin shared some excerpts of the imminent The Winds of Winter novel at various conferences. The Windhaven writer has also been giving hints through his LiveJournal blog and social media accounts.

In 2016, George R.R. Martin revealed at the Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico that The Winds of Winter would have a lot of dark chapters, The Telegraph reported. The Armageddon Rag author hinted that there would be more bloody wars and deaths in the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book. “I’m not going to tell you how I’m going to end my book, but I suspect the overall flavour is going to be as much bittersweet as it is happy,” GRRM went on.

Because of this, some fans could not help but speculate that one of the major characters would die in The Winds of Winter. Express previously opened the idea of Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen for the Iron Throne. Theories suggested that Kit Harington’s popular character in the Game of Thrones series is actually Azor Ahai reborn, who killed his lover, Nissa Nissa.

While some claim that history would repeat itself, other fans believe that Daenerys Targaryen will kill herself to voluntarily give the Iron Throne to Jon Snow. While the speculation could be true, it is important to note that George R.R. Martin has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, avid followers, who have been waiting for The Winds of Winter, should take these theories lightly until the book is released.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that George R.R. Martin could launch The Winds of Winter within this year. Posting through his official Twitter account, the brain behind the successful Game of Thrones series said he hopes that “better times are ahead of us.” The veteran writer also added a “#hopeful” to his tweet, which renewed the hopes of devoted supporters who have been patiently waiting for the sixth installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

George R.R. Martin previously claimed that he might release TWOW in late 2018 or early 2019. However, the Fevre Dream author has yet to comment on the rumors. Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Winds of Winter!