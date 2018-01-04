Brad Pitt’s Kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt & Zahara Visit Dad During ‘Sensitive’ Angelina Jolie Drama [Rumors]

When Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, she sparked rumors not just about the couple (known as Brangelina) but about how their six children would cope. Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt have been seen with Jolie in recent weeks, but Pitt’s relationship with his kids remains a mystery.

However, one report describes Brad as spending time in private with his six children in an arrangement viewed as “sensitive” because of the ongoing rumored drama involving his split from Angelina Jolie. The alleged secret setup involves Pitt and Jolie’s kids going to his home. Brad does not visit the children at the home that they share with Angelina, according to an insider quoted by the International Business Times.

“Pitt’s kids go to his house so they could bond with their father, not the other way around. Pitt doesn’t go to Angelina Jolie’s home just so he could talk to his children.”

The arrangement reportedly is so secretive that Brad won’t even tell his friends about the details or discuss the schedule. Adding to the complications, the dramatic aftermath of Pitt’s and Jolie’s divorce is still playing out, according to the insider.

Brad Pitt’s Life As A Single Dad

“The whole situation is still a work in progress and very sensitive. He doesn’t talk a lot about it and keeps it to himself,” added the source.

The insider did not reveal if all the children visit Brad together at his home or separately. However, Pitt reportedly has spent time with all six of the kids, who he co-parents with Angelina.

Brad stays busy with his films and occasional visits with the children. Dating rumors about Pitt still haven’t stopped, with Brad reportedly involved with everyone from Selena Gomez to Kate Hudson. But despite those tales about Pitt enjoying the single life as a bachelor, the source revealed that Brad’s male friends are the ones who have come through for him.

“Pitt manages to get by with the help of his friends. They have stuck with him especially after Jolie filed for divorce from the actor.”

Brad reportedly has succeeded in creating a male support group from buddies who are, for the most part, not involved in the entertainment industry. Their resulting lack of fame may help Pitt keep his life so private. Although Brad has even traveled with his pals, heading to the San Francisco Bay area, he stays primarily at his house in Los Angeles, according to the insider.

Angelina Jolie Divorce Drama

Given the insider’s description of the children only occasionally visiting Pitt at his home, the divorce drama with Jolie has sparked questions about how she is managing as a single mother. In addition to raising the six children, Angelina has become increasingly active in her career.

But reports about the divorce drama getting so intense that it’s sent Jolie into a “meltdown” are false, according to Gossip Cop. In the wake of the new report about Brad spending time with the kids at his home, leaving Angelina as the primary caregiver for all six children, a tabloid alleged that Jolie was overburdened.

The tabloid’s insider alleged that Angelina was struggling with the divorce drama and alleged “custody battle” with Pitt. Jolie has continued to follow her career dreams, and the combination is “too much,” claimed the source.

Angelina Jolie Took Year Off To Focus On Family

While Brad reportedly is enjoying spending time with his buddies and relaxing at home, the tabloid’s sources painted a picture of Angelina’s pals worrying about her and gossiping about an alleged meltdown. But Gossip Cop’s sources tell a very different version of the situation.

“Like all working moms, [Angelina Jolie is] doing her best.”

Moreover, rather than go directly from filing for divorce to frantically trying to juggle career and kids, Angelina followed up her decision to file for divorce from Pitt by taking a year away from her career. Jolie used that year to focus on the kids, gradually moving back into the workforce. In December, for example, Angelina succeeded in combining her career and kids by taking the children to the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards.

As for the allegations that the alleged divorce drama and custody battle has resulted in a “meltdown,” Gossip Cop’s sources said that she is caring for her family by making time for care for herself. It’s also viewed as doubtful that any true friends of Jolie’s would be dishing up gossip about a meltdown to tabloids.