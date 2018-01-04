Matt Lauer Reportedly Offers ‘Today’ Producers Unsolicited Feedback On Show He Was Fired From

Matt Lauer is having a hard time letting go of his 20-year role on the Today show. The fired co-anchor of the NBC morning show has reportedly been firing off unwarranted notes to producers from his Hamptons home. In the weeks since his sudden firing from the long-running a.m. news show, Matt Lauer has been giving his former Today show colleagues unsolicited feedback on the episodes he has not been a part of, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Matt Lauer was immediately fired by NBC in November amid an avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations during his reign as Today’s leading man. While he was unceremoniously sent packing from the Today show’s Studio 1A in Manhattan, Page Six reports that Lauer recently sent a producer an email saying that he felt the show had used the wrong music to kick off a segment. Not surprisingly, Matt’s armchair critique has reportedly not been welcomed by Today staff.

NBC has not commented on Matt Lauer’s alleged commentary on his former show, which is now co-anchored by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. The top-rated morning news show seems to be focused on its new co-anchors as Guthrie and Kotb make history as the network’s first-ever all-female morning news team.

Matt Lauer was very heavily involved in Today’s production before he was fired from the show. Although his unsolicited production notes to the Today show producers make it seem as though he’s poised to stage a comeback, a source previously told the Post that Matt Lauer has no plans to try to make a return to the TV news business anytime soon—if ever. An insider revealed Matt Lauer has “no intention” of returning to public life and that he plans to “disappear and play golf” in the Hamptons.

“He has no intention of mounting a Billy Bush-style comeback campaign,” the insider revealed.

Matt Lauer’s 20-year career with the Today show ended when NBC executives learned that he allegedly abused his power and engaged in sexual misconduct with colleges for many years while working at the network. While he is no longer part of the Today team, it’s clear Matt Lauer still has an interest in what is going on with the show.

Matt Lauer has remained close to his family’s estate ever since his firing from the Today show in late November. Matt been spotted at his daughter’s horse riding lessons and out with friends in his Hamptons hometown as he goes from reporting the news to being a headline in the news.

The Today show airs weekday mornings on NBC.